by Brandon HillMonday, July 19, 2021, 09:02 PM EDT

GeForce RTX 30 Cards Coming To Best Buy In-Store July 20, Grab Your Camping Gear

geforce rtx 3080 ti
If you've been trying relentlessly to obtain a GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card over the past nine months at MSRP, we feel your pain. Unfortunately, due to the excellent performance that the cards offer coupled with a component shortage and the cryptocurrency boom, sellouts come swiftly online (and at brick and mortar locations).

Tomorrow, however, you will have a chance to score a GeForce RTX 30 card in-person at Best Buy stores across the United States. According to the retailer, starting at 7:30 am local time, employees at select Best Buy locations will hand out tickets for current available stock. If you receive a ticket, you are guaranteed a card to purchase from the store.

With your ticket in hand, you'll be able to go inside starting at 8 am local time to purchase a graphics card. Unfortunately, Best Buy isn't going into detail on how many of each SKU will be available at each location.

geforce rtx 3070 ti

Best Buy is limiting customers to just one graphics card, which is expected given the current supply situation. However, not all Best Buy locations will have GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards in stock tomorrow, so be sure to check out this link to see if your local store is participating. Of the 20 Best Buy locations here in North Carolina, only three stores indicate that they will have stock tomorrow.

According to Best Buy's website, these are the NVIDIA Founders Edition cards that will be available in-store tomorrow (depending on the allotment for each location):

If you manage to score a graphics card tomorrow, be sure to let us know in the comments section. Although, you'll probably need to head to the store right now and camp out to improve your chances of getting one...

