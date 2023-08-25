AYANEO Pocket S Packs Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Android Gaming Power









For the most part, Android handheld game devices have two main purposes: streaming and gaming. AYANEO's announcement definitely leans on the latter, as the company is all about packing as much performance as it can into its devices. The Pocket S has what AYANEO calls "x86-level heat dissipation capabilities", which we're taking as code for "active cooling," which the Air 2 uses to provide as much performance as possible. We can see a large vent on the rear of the device, and our bet is that the fan is tucked away underneath.







The company also makes mention of "cross-platform AAA gaming", and we're sure that's an indicator that the Pocket S is compatible with NVIDIA's GeForce NOW and Microsoft's xCloud services. Given that it runs Android, the Pocket S can also probably make use of Sony's Remote Play application, allowing it to serve similarly to the just-announced PlayStation Portal