Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon G Series Mobile Gaming Platform For Handheld Dominance
With the huge growth trajectory mobile gaming is on, Qualcomm is aiming to stake a beachhead in the burgeoning handheld gaming console space, with a new, diverse portfolio of dedicated handheld gaming SoCs and mobile platforms, collectively called the Snapdragon G-series, with support for mixed reality hardware and even ray tracing.
The G-series is comprised of the G1, G2, and G3—each built to cater to the demands of dedicated gaming devices at different performance levels and form factors, focusing on power, efficiency, cooling, and compatibility with the latest gaming and streaming requirements. Qualcomm co-developed the new lineup with AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, Thundercomm, and others, which as an added benefit, co-designed a handheld gaming reference design that is available for OEMs and ODMs. This should help accelerate development timelines and give customers a greater selection of models to choose from.
Beginning with the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1, it's a Qualcomm Kryo (octa-core) CPU paired with an Adreno A11 GPU. This base chipset is meant for fanless handheld gaming devices, with less resource-demanding local or cloud games. Obviously, the G2 Gen 1 holds up the middle of the pack, upgrading the GPU to an Adreno A21 plus a 5G and Wi-FI 6/6E-enabled Snapdragon X62 5G (likely a derivative of Snapdragon X65) modem for always-connected gaming on the go.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon G Series Sizzle Reel
Finally, designed for enthusiasts, the flagship Snapdragon G3x Gen 2) is packed to gills with high-end gaming features. For those who recall, the first generation G3 had made its strong debut in the Verizon-exclusive Razer Edge 5G, released in January this year. The G3x Gen 2 brings a marked performance gains over its previous-gen sibling, offering over 40 percent greater CPU performance and two times faster GPU performance, as well as ray tracing support, thanks in part to its Adreno A32 graphics core. Topping it off is a 5G sub-6, and mmWave-capable modem, along with Wi-Fi 7 support and plus Snapdragon Sound hi-res audio support.