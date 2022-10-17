Razer's Edge Android Gaming Handheld Is Unveiled Along With Specs, Pricing And More
Back in September, Razer stated it wanted a piece of that sweet sweet cloud-gaming pie. Now, it looks like the new Razer Android gaming handheld is on its way and we have to admit, it looks pretty cool. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan unveiled the product during RazerCon 2022 along with a plethora of other products, and updates.
Razer pitches it as "the ultimate Android gaming handheld," stating that the Razer Edge is the world's first handheld 5G gaming console. It is able to make this claim through its partnership, at least in the US, with Verizon. The device comes with a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and it also includes the Kishi V2, a rather well reviewed controller for mobile devices. All of this will be controlled via the Razer Nexus app, available for both Android and iPhone devices.
Razer Edge Promo YouTube Video
Like many cloud gaming devices, it will support the usual array of Android games natively. The promo video shows Halo Infinite. It supports options like NVIDIA's Remote Play, AMD's Link, or Steam Link utilities for in-home streaming of your favorite PC games. While on the go, though, you'll likely be sticking to cloud gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA Cloud Gaming, or other cloud gaming services that support Android.
The Wi-Fi only edition will set you back $399.99, and the Founders Edition, also Wi-Fi only, will be $499.99. The Founders Edition does come with a pair of Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds for the extra coin, though. There is currently no pricing announced for the 5G version of the Razer Edge. Other than the inclusion of mobile service antennas on the 5G version, there is no difference in terms of internal hardware, so whichever iteration you select you should get a very similar experience across the board. If you are interested in getting a Razer Edge, you can reserve one now. We're just hoping this Android device has a better time than the Razer Forge.
The Razer Edge 5G was not the only product revealed in the eight-hour long RazerCon. Among the additionally revealed products was an update to the Razer Kraken Kitty, called Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, a blue chroma screen, and a collaboration with watchmaker Panerai, called Razer x Panerai Luminor Quaranta. Proceeds from the watch support international conservation efforts for Asia-Pacific.
Front view of Razer Edge with Game List
