PlayStation Portal Remote Play PS5 Game Streaming Console Specs And Pricing Revealed

If you're thinking that you've heard about this thing before, you probably have. It was widely leaked under its codename Project Q, and Sony teased the device during its showcase back at Summer Game Fest. Now the company has officially announced that it is called the PlayStation Portal, and also revealed a few key details about it including the most important: the price.









Sony didn't talk at all about it, but the hardware inside the machine is likely extremely minimal. It can't play any games on its own, and it has little or no storage; doing really anything at all with the PlayStation Portal requires connecting it to a PlayStation 5 system over Wi-Fi. In that sense, this machine has little in common with older Sony handhelds like the PlayStation Portable or PS Vita.





Sony PlayStation Pulse Explorer earbuds

If you want to use headphones with the PlayStation Portal, you have two options: either connect a wired headset to the 3.5-mm jack, or buy one of Sony's new audio peripherals. That's right: there's no Bluetooth support on the Portal. Instead, you'll have to use Sony's new proprietary audio protocol known as PlayStation Link. Sony promises that PlayStation Link offers "low-latency lossless audio", and we don't doubt that this is true.









Sony PlayStation Pulse Elite headset

Notably, the PlayStation 5 itself doesn't support PlayStation Link, but both sets of listening devices include a USB dongle that you can plug into your PS5. They also support Bluetooth, so you can connect them to your phone or whatever other device, so at least there's that. Sony specifies that you can connect a device using PlayStation Link and a Bluetooth device at the same time, and use them seamlessly. We expect that whatever revised PlayStation 5 Sony eventually launches will probably come with Link support.









Pimax already used the "Portal" name for its Android gaming handheld.