ASUS ROG Gamescom Drop: 720Hz OLED, 4K Triple-Mode Screen & 65K Mice
The ROG Strix XG27UCMG Shifts Modes On the Fly
Leading off the display roster is the ROG Strix XG27UCMG, billed as the world's first 4K triple-mode gaming monitor. I'm not sure that's completely accurate, but either way, the point is that, like other multi-mode monitors, the refresh rate goes up as you lower the resolution. ASUS claims you can run AAA titles in full 4K (3840×2160) at 240Hz, flip to QHD at an overclocked 400Hz for balanced competitive play, or drop down to FHD at a staggering 488Hz (OC) when you absolutely need those extra 88 frames per second.
ASUS claims its Smart Pixel technology can do some kind of something to keep scaled-down resolutions from looking like a smeared mess, and it also claims an impressive 95% DCI-P3 color coverage for the IPS-type LCD as well as a slightly less impressive VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Connectivity is robust as expected for a monitor at this level, offering DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, a built-in KVM switch, and a USB-C port with 15W power delivery.
Of course, the purpose of this screen is eSports speed, not absolute visual fidelity. If you prioritize raw speed over 4K resolution, ASUS also revealed a fast-IPS sibling, the ROG Strix XG27ACNS, which pushes triple-mode boundaries up to QHD at 475Hz, FHD at 620Hz, and HD at a frankly absurd 920Hz if you don't mind playing in 720p.
Breaking Speed Barriers: The 720Hz ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace
If ultra-low motion blur is high on your priority list, the ROG Swift OLED PG259QWS Ace just set a new high-water mark for competitive displays. According to ASUS, it arrives as the fastest OLED gaming monitor ever made, boasting an unprecedented 720Hz refresh rate. That beats even the ROG Strix OLED XG259QWPG Ace that the company announced at Computex, with a 540Hz refresh rate.
Based on a "TrueBlack Glossy" Tandem WOLED panel, these two 24.5-inch displays are engineered to eliminate ghosting while preserving deep, inky blacks under bright tournament lighting. For esports titles like Valorant or Counter-Strike where frame clarity is everything, a 720Hz OLED panel sits firmly at the bleeding edge of what current display tech can deliver. They include some crazy features, like a position sensor that measures the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel angles and then displays them on screen so pro gamers can quickly adjust to their desired spec—although without knowing their seat and desk height, it seems like it might not be that useful.
ASUS also rounded out its Ace esports lineup with the Strix OLED XG259QDPG Ace, which is a 560Hz RGB QD-OLED featuring anti-glare BlackShield Film, and the Strix OLED XG259QDNS Ace, which "only" refreshes at 360Hz while featuring the same "BlackShield" anti-glare film. ASUS says BlackShield "boosts perceived black levels by up to 40% and increases panel hardness by 2.5X." We're eager to see it in action.
Sports Science & 65K Sensors: Two New ROG Mice
ASUS says that the ROG Gladius IV Ace's 56-gram ergonomic body is built specifically to reduce hand fatigue during high-intensity gaming sessions; it features configurable weight with modular weights. Up top, ROG optical micro switches deliver a claimed 100-million click lifespan and crisp actuation for each of its four buttons and wheel.
Meanwhile, the ROG Spatha X 65K is targeted at MMO gamers with a full twelve buttons, adjustable weight and balance, and interchangeable switches. It comes with a charging dock that is also the wireless receiver, and it can also be customized using Gear Link in a browser window. Notably, ROG takes a page from Keychron and allows both mice to be customized using a browser-based interface with no additional software downloads required.
Wireless performance for the Gladius Ace is handled via ROG SpeedNova 8K Gen II tech for true 8,000Hz polling, while ROG Spatha X 65K supports SpeedNova Gen 1, Bluetooth and USB. ASUS noted that a larger variant of the Gladius IV, known as the Gladius IV Ace Max, is also on the way to accommodate bigger grip styles.
Just The Tip Of The ASUS Iceberg At Gamescom 2026
Besides the displays and mice, ASUS ROG is also showing off its Raikiri II Pro wireless PC gamepad, the Gjallar gaming soundbar the Strix Morph 96 X wireless keyboard, a number of networking products, and even some special graphics cards produced in partnership with League of Legends eSports champions T1 as well as CAPCOM's Onimusha: Way of the Sword. There's also the ROG XBOX Ally X20 that we reported on earlier today. Head over to the ASUS Pressroom if you want to read about the rest of the new ROG hardware.