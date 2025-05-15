CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG Unveils Strix OLED XG32U Dual-Mode Monitors For Glorious 4K Gaming

by Aaron LeongThursday, May 15, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Strix OLED XG32U series gaming monitors. The lineup features two models, the ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWMG and the ROG Strix OLED XG32UCWG, both boasting 32-inch 4K WOLED panels with FHD performance modes designed for esports, proximity sensors to lower the risk of screen burn-in, and TrueBlack Glossy film that cuts down on glare and keeps blacks black.

Arguably, the key highlight of these monitors is the innovative TrueBlack Glossy film, developed exclusively for ROG. This anti-reflective coating reduces ambient reflections by up to 38% compared to previous-generation glossy WOLED panels. This ensures that blacks are exactly that, even in brightly lit environments, while preserving the vibrant colors and sharp contrast that OLED technology is known for.

Like the previous generation, both monitors in the XG32U series feature Dual Mode functionality. With a simple on-screen toggle, users can switch between native 4K resolution running each model's native refresh rate and a Full HD mode that unlocks incredibly high refresh rates for competitive esports gaming. To wit, the XG32UCWMG does 240Hz at 4K resolution, and 480Hz in Full HD mode. The XG32UCWG comes in at 165Hz at 4K and 330Hz in Full HD. This flexibility allows gamers to prioritize visual detail or ultra-smooth motion depending on the game and their preference.  

Addressing a common concern with OLED displays, the Strix XG32U series comes equipped with the comprehensive OLED Care Pro suite. This includes features like pixel refresh, image shifting, and logo brightness limitation to minimize the risk of burn-in. Adding another layer of protection is the Neo Proximity Sensor, which detects when the user moves away from the monitor and automatically dims the screen, then waking it instantly upon their return. ASUS is so certain about this tech that each model is backed by a three-year burn-in warranty.

Connectivity options are plentiful, including two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C port with 15W power delivery, a USB hub, and a headphone port. The built-in Auto KVM feature allows for seamless switching between two connected PCs or laptops using a single keyboard and mouse. Moreover, the stand is now 60 percent smaller compared to previous 32-inch ROG OLED monitors, freeing up valuable desk space while still offering full tilt, swivel, and height adjustments.

Pricing and availability details for the new XG32U monitors are yet to be announced.
