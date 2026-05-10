CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS ROG Unveils a 34-Inch OLED Speed Demon and 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Sidekick Display

by Chris HarperSunday, May 10, 2026, 02:26 PM EDT
hero rog strix duo
ASUS just introduced a pair of new ROG Strix displays. The star of the show is the 34-inch Tandem RGB QD-OLED ASUS ROG Strix XG35WCDMS, a 21:9 Ultrawide which offers up to 280 Hz refresh rate with a 0.03 millisecond response time. The other is a 12.3-inch, 24:9 IPS touchscreen companion display, the ASUS ROG Strix XG129C. The ASUS ROG Strix XG129C also includes a 1-year subscription to AIDA64 Extreme, which allows users to utilize the display as a dedicated hardware monitor, though you can do whatever you else like with it, too.

asusrog xg34wcdms

The ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS has a native 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution and includes an integrated BlackShield Film which increases the panel's hardness for 2.5X better scratch resistance and boosts perceived black levels by up to 40% versus previous-generation QD-OLED monitors. The monitor boasts DisplayHDR 500 True Black support and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, with true 10-bit color depth. ASUS emphasizes a  Delta E<2 color difference for excellent accuracy and solid HDR performance, that should make this monitor well suited for anything from gaming to professional content creation.

A new, compact ROG-themed stand is also being introduced with the ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS. To protect from OLED burn-in, the monitor also touts built-in OLED Care Pro technology and a proximity sensor that will switch to a black screen whenever the user steps away.

rog strix xg129c

The ROG Strix XG129C companion display also features a redesigned, space-saving stand and offers 10-point multi-touch support for a variety of use cases and OSD functionalities.

The included year of AIDA64 Extreme does suggest an intended use case of hardware monitoring, but the touchscreen can be used for just about anything you can think of, including use as a secondary or extended Windows desktop. And to be clear, this secondary display will work in conjunction with any other monitor -- it's just being introduced alongside the XG34WCDMS.

The ASUS press release doesn't include launch date or pricing for either of these displays, unfortunately. Their respective product pages also don't include this information, but judging by the announcement timing, ASUS will likely make pre-orders available soon and they'll probably launch at Computex in June.
Tags:  Asus, Asus ROG, rog strix oled xg34wcdms, rog strix xg129c
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use