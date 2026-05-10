ASUS ROG Unveils a 34-Inch OLED Speed Demon and 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Sidekick Display
The ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS has a native 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution and includes an integrated BlackShield Film which increases the panel's hardness for 2.5X better scratch resistance and boosts perceived black levels by up to 40% versus previous-generation QD-OLED monitors. The monitor boasts DisplayHDR 500 True Black support and 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, with true 10-bit color depth. ASUS emphasizes a Delta E<2 color difference for excellent accuracy and solid HDR performance, that should make this monitor well suited for anything from gaming to professional content creation.
A new, compact ROG-themed stand is also being introduced with the ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS. To protect from OLED burn-in, the monitor also touts built-in OLED Care Pro technology and a proximity sensor that will switch to a black screen whenever the user steps away.
The ROG Strix XG129C companion display also features a redesigned, space-saving stand and offers 10-point multi-touch support for a variety of use cases and OSD functionalities.
The included year of AIDA64 Extreme does suggest an intended use case of hardware monitoring, but the touchscreen can be used for just about anything you can think of, including use as a secondary or extended Windows desktop. And to be clear, this secondary display will work in conjunction with any other monitor -- it's just being introduced alongside the XG34WCDMS.
The ASUS press release doesn't include launch date or pricing for either of these displays, unfortunately. Their respective product pages also don't include this information, but judging by the announcement timing, ASUS will likely make pre-orders available soon and they'll probably launch at Computex in June.