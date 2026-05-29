MSI MPG 322URDX36 Debuts: Triple-Mode QD-OLED Monitor Hits FHD 680Hz





MSI just sent a message to every other monitor maker to the effect of, 'I see your dual-mode display and raise you to triple mode!'. In doing so, MSI is laying claim to the industry's first triple mode gaming monitor, the MPG OLED 322URDX36, which can hit a blistering 680Hz if dropping down to Full HD 1080p. It also supports 520Hz at 2K and 360Hz at its native 4K resolution.





The 322URDX36 is based on a 5th-gen Penta Tandem QD-OLED panel, which gives away that it's made by Samsung. MSI says its features an RGB Stripe sub-pixel layout to minimize color fringing and to keep text legible, and is also equipped with DarkArmor film for a claimed 40% improvement in black levels and 2.5 times better scratch resistance than monitors without the film applied.





Fancy film aside, the real selling point is the triple mode capability. Over the past year, we've seen a bunch of dual mode displays like LG's UltraGear Evo 5K OLED and ASUS ROG's Strix OLED XG32U hit the market (the technology dates back further). The allure of such monitors is that users can switch between a higher native resolution with a fast refresh rate for visually appealing games, to a lower resolution (often 1080p though sometimes 720p) with an even faster refresh for competitive esports. It's essentially the best of both worlds, versus having to choose between a high resolution like 4K or a faster speed for competitive gaming.









MSI's triple mode display ups the ante by adding an in-between option. It makes sense, and we'd be surprised if other monitor makers didn't follow suit with triple model models of their own. The question is, how far will they go—will we see quad mode displays, too? Time will tell.





A full spec sheet is not yet available for the MPG OLED 322URDX36 , though MSI did reveal that it has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits and is both VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 and ClearMR 18000 certified. Other features include an AI Care Sensor to detect when a human is sitting in front of the panel (helps prevent burn-in by turning the display off when nobody is around), full bandwidth HDMI 2.1a (UHBR20) connectivity, and a USB--C port with 98W power delivery.





MSI did not reveal pricing or a release date.