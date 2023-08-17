CATEGORIES
GeForce NOW KovaaK's Challenge Proves Gaming At Glorious 240 FPS Matters

by Tim SweezyThursday, August 17, 2023, 12:15 PM EDT
hero kovvak quakecon challenge
NVIDIA says the jury is in and members have seen the distinct advantage of being able to stream at 240fps with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership during QuakeCon's Ultimate KovaaK's challenge. For Ultimate members who could not attend QuakeCon, they can still compete in the KovaaK's challenge for some sweet prizes that include a 240Hz monitor.

Attendees of the event were given the opportunity to play a custom GeForce NOW KovaaK demo, first on a free membership and then with 240fps streaming on an Ultimate membership. Players left no doubt about the difference they saw streaming from a GeForce RTX 4080 gaming rig, as scores improved by 1.6x over playing on the lower tier.

Two players who competed in the KovaaK's challenge were left in awe about the difference they saw. David G. remarked, "This [Ultimate Tier] is a lot smoother - the responsiveness is great." While Gordan M. stated, "...there is so much clarity [with the Ultimate tier]."

ultimate kovvak challenge results

The KovaaK's challenge will continue to run until September 21, 2023, with three overall scorers claiming some incredible prizes. First place will receive an Asus ROG Swift 240Hz monitor. Second place will score an Asus Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip, and third place will land an Asus ROG Azoth and ROG Gladius III keyboard and mouse bundle.

Along with the top three overall winners, the leaderboard will reset for members each week, with the top three players winning a six-month GeForce Now Ultimate membership and a $100 Steam gift card. Members can also compete in the GeForce Game On giveaway with SteelSeries that includes Genshin Impact in-game rewards and three-day Priority membership codes.

KovaaK is an aim trainer that is utilized by top pros, streamers, and competitive players who are wanting to hone their skills. It is touted as the highest-performing aim trainer with the lowest input delay. It includes over 175,00 player-created scenarios, an in-game map editor, and an infinite amount of customization.

However, KovaaK's is not the only title coming to the GeForce Library this month. There are 22 other new titles entering the lineup, with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (August 18) and Wayfinder (August 17) being two of the top titles. If anyone is not already a GeForce NOW Ultimate member, the monthly plan runs $19.99 per month.
