ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 Adds OLED Display & TMR Joysticks For $1,300 

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 - Image: ASUS





Is it worth paying $300 extra for the X20 model? Created to celebrate ROG's 20th anniversary, the high-end handheld adds key control and display upgrades to the existing Xbox Ally X handheld. Chief among them is the ROG Xbox Ally X20's new and slightly larger 7.4-inch Nebula HDR OLED panel.





Replacing the previous 7-inch LCD screen, the OLED upgrade features the same 1080p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and FreeSync Premium Pro certification, but amplifies the peak brightness to 1,400 nits for HDR, and 600 nits for SDR. OLED also inherently delivers inkier black levels compared to LCD panels.





The X20 variant also pivots to a nostalgic, translucent black chassis that reveals internal golden structural elements and gold-accented buttons. The housing also includes rubberized back grips and official 20th-anniversary branding.





More than just a visual upgrade, ASUS also swapped out the standard analog control sticks for Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) joysticks for improved accuracy and drift resistance. Additionally, the D-pad now features a mechanical toggle that allows players to switch physical feedback between a standard 4-way layout and an 8-way layout.





Specs comparison for the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally family - Image: ASUS





Under the enlarged hood, the internal hardware remains identical to the standard ROG Xbox Ally X. The X20 retains the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and an 80Wh battery.





ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle - Image: ASUS





While available in standalone form for $1,299.99, ASUS is also offering a limited 20th Anniversary Bundle for $2,499.99. The bundle includes the handheld alongside custom ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, a dbrand Killswitch protective case with a kickstand, an extra 68W power adapter, and a rugged Pelican Protector hard case.





Preorders for both the standalone handheld and bundle are currently live at Best Buy: