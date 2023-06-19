ASUS And ASRock Start Pushing Out BIOS Updates For Intel's Next-Gen CPUs

Folks with LGA 1700 motherboards should keep eyes peeled for firmware updates if they're keen for a CPU upgrade. We already told you about BIOS updates from Gigabyte that add support for Intel's next-generation CPUs, but now there are reports coming in that both ASUS and ASRock are adding that same support to their mainboards as well.





Image: 188号







Why is Intel doing a refresh of Raptor Lake on desktop when the release of Meteor Lake is imminent? Most likely because the Meteor Lake processors don't scale with power the way Raptor Lake does. Put another way, releasing Meteor Lake processors for desktop would mean a performance regression on the high-end. That's likely to be the case in laptops, too, so we'll probably still see "14th-gen" laptop processors using Raptor Lake silicon, particularly in the "HX" series that is based on desktop CPU parts.





Translated to English via Google.



After those releases, early next year we'll apparently see the emergence of Sapphire Rapids Refresh Xeon processors. It's not clear if this is exactly "Sapphire Rapids Refresh" or if the leaker is referring to Emerald Rapids, which is essentially a refresh of Sapphire Rapids. Finally, the leaker says that Arrow Lake, Intel's second run at disaggregated client processors, will show up in Q4 of next year or Q1 of 2025.







