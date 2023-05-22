Alleged Intel CPU Roadmap Leak Nails Coffin Shut On Desktop Meteor Lake-S Processor





A new report suggests that Intel is already killing off one of its desktop Meteor Lake dies featuring six P-cores and eight E-cores. The report leaked an Intel 2022-2026 Roadmap update, blocking all the information in it with the exception of a single line of text, noting the cancellation of this CPU model. We are not sure why Intel is canceling this Meteor Lake model specifically, but it could be related to any number of different reasons.

The ironic part is that we don’t know when or if Meteor Lake will be coming to desktop at all. The rumor mill has been churning out quite a handful of different outcomes for Intel’s upcoming architectures, including a supposed Raptor Lake refresh that will be a refresh of Intel’s current 13th-gen chips this year, the possibility of Meteor Lake CPUs being launched this year as well, and the possibility of Meteor Lake being canceled for desktop altogether in favor of a mobile-exclusive launch instead. (Akin to the GeForce GTX 800M series debut.)









Leaked Intel Roadmap - Sourced From VideoCardz

