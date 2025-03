iPhone 16e Vs Android Phones: Benchmark Showdown, Testing Apple's Mettle

Apple iPhone 16e Vs Midrange Phones: Our Key Take-Aways

Both of the download figures are faster than most folks' home internet connections, but the Qualcomm X80 modem in the OnePlus 13 has a sizable performance lead over Apple's C1 modem in the iPhone 16e, as the OnePlus was more than 50% faster than the iPhone in download speed. Both had much lower uploads, but again the OnePlus 13R was faster, this time on the order of around 33%.These aren't one-off tests, either, as they are representative of multiple tests. Apple's 5G modem works well on T-Mobile's Sub-6 5G network, but Qualcomm's design comes through as the clear winner.These tests aren't exhaustive, of course, but let's try to sum up the performance of Apple's midrange phone. Yes, mid-range. Let's be honest here; the $599 iPhone 16e priced out of "budget" territory by a couple hundred bucks now. And as far as midrange phones go, it's fine. The Snapdragon 8 Elite devices we've tested, which is the Samsung Galaxy S25 family and the OnePlus 13, all cost a lot more, but they're also a whole lot faster on the whole. While Apple could pull out a slim victory in Geekbench 6's single-threaded test, the latest Android phones buried it everywhere else. You get what you pay for to a certain degree.What about a direct comparison against something priced similarly, like the $599 OnePlus 13R? Apple's new phone really doesn't fare particularly well. While the CPU performance shown in Geekbench is solid, the GPU is hobbled by a reduced resource count and the 5G modem just isn't as fast as Qualcomm's. Add to that the fact that the iPhone is saddled with a 60Hz display with that damnable notch and a single 48MP camera, and it's just not as compelling at this price point as the OnePlus 13R. The fact Apple requires buyers to spend $1000 to get to 120 Hz is very frustrating to even the most ardent iOS fanboy (it me!), and a very bitter pill for the general public to swallow.It's not all bad for Apple, though, as the iPhone 16e has its software and services stack going for it. If you've already bought into the Apple ecosystem with an older iPhone, a Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and so on, this is the cheapest way to get into iOS and Apple Intelligence . It's just really hard to recommend with some of these drawbacks, especially considering the iPhone 16 is on sale pretty frequently for not much more.One thing it does, however, is invalidate Apple's decision to keep the iPhone 15 hanging around at $699. It doesn't support Apple Intelligence and it's not as fast as the cheaper phone -- why does this thing still get a spot in Apple's lineup? I guess if you need that wide-angle camera and mmWave support it kind of makes sense, but we'd recommend you look at an iPhone 16 instead.Bottom line, if you're more into performance or love Android, the iPhone 16e is not going to sway you, (and while we're at it the iPhone 16 Pro doesn't look all that great either). The cheaper iPhone's solid CPU and merely "meh" graphics and 5G performance give two out of three wins to the OnePlus 13R. The more upscale OnePlus 13 also makes a very good case for spending a couple Benjamins more, too. In the end, the right choice is often not based solely on performance. But if performance is an important factor in the decision, you'll probably want to look elsewhere. Fortunately, with a lot of choice in the Android ecosystem, there's likely something to make even the most discerning smartphone buyer happy.