iPhone 16e Vs Android Phones: Benchmark Showdown, Testing Apple's Mettle
Apple iPhone 16e Vs. The Android EcosystemAt its higher $600 starting price, the iPhone 16e enters a competitive market full of last year's midrange devices at steep discounts like the OnePlus 12R, the current gen OnePlus 13R and even the Pixel 8a. The iPhone 16e has the same A18 SoC as the "vanilla" iPhone 16, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have the A18 Pro. This means the 16e has a six-core CPU with two performance and four efficiency cores. It also has a "quad-core" GPU, down from five resource clusters in the iPhone 16 and six in iPhone 16 Pro models. As a result, from a GPU perspective, it will definitely be the slowest current gen iPhone. However, it does have the 16-core Neural Processor that can handle all of the Apple Intelligence features that Cupertino has been drip-feeding iOS users over the course of the last few months.
The modem is by far the most interesting part of the iPhone 16e, however. Dubbed C1, it's the first Apple-produced modem in a smartphone, whereas the company has previously been using Qualcomm modems for a many generations, and still does in its more higher-end iPhones. Of course, it lacks 5G mmWave technology, which puts it at a disadvantage compared to many Android flagships, but then again its a $600 iPhone after all. Regardless, we put it the new iPhone 16e its paces against the $599 OnePlus 13R and the more expensive OnePlus 13 ($899), both of which also do not support mmWave, so the Sub-6 5G bands are what we're working, and on a level playing field, with respect to our connectivity speed tests.
On the Android side, a couple of phones based on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip have arrived - Samsung's Galaxy S25 family and the OnePlus 13. They all cost considerably more than the iPhone 16e, but those phones have been extremely strong performers in all aspects, including battery life. Second-generation Oryon CPU cores and the latest Adreno graphics are extremely potent, and even the pricey expensive iPhone 16 Pro will have its hands full.
Speaking of the cheaper OnePlus 13R, that smartphone sports a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which matches last year's Android flagship devices. That chip was no slouch, so it should put up a pretty hefty fight against the iPhone 16e. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 sports eight cores including one Arm Cortex X4 prime core, five Cortex A720 cores at varying speeds, and a pair of Cortex A520 cores for background and efficiency-minded tasks. There's also an Adreno 750 GPU that handles graphics tasks well and Qualcomm's X75 modem, which we'll use for our cellular testing.
Apple iPhone 16e BenchmarksNot everything we typically run in an Android phone review is available for iOS, so you won't see (for example) PCMark Work, but what is available we have here. Let's start with Geekbench 6.
On the other hand, Samsung swings back around for a big win overall in the multi-threaded test, as the Snapdragon 8 Elite's eight-core CPU with its strong second-gen Oryon cores add up to big overall performance. The iPhone 16 Pro looks absolutely terrible here, but the 16e doesn't do so badly. Losing to a flagship that costs way more is pretty much what we'd expect. On the other hand, the iPhone 16e does manage to beat all of our Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 devices, like the OnePlus 13R. The single-threaded margin of victory is 50% over the older chip, and the two extra cores aren't quite enough to best the iPhone in the multi-threaded test, either.
When it comes to AI performance, the iPhone 16e doesn't do too badly against its direct competition, but let's pour one out for more expensive iPhone owners who paid much more for the same NPU. The Snapdragon 8 Elite devices like the OnePlus 13 and the two Samsung phones are much faster in both of the datatype tests used by Geekbench AI.
Once we start to come down the ladder a bit, performance compared to the iPhone 16e starts to balance out. For instance, the OnePlus 13R wins the Quantized datatype test by a few percentage points, where the iPhone kind of crushed all the Snapdragon phones in Half-Precision (which, for those AI enthusiasts keeping score at home, is 16-bit floating point data).
Let's move on to some GPU testing with GFXBench.
Once you start to compare to modern Snapdragon phones the iPhone 16e really falls off. Snapdragon 8 Elite phones have nearly 3x the performance of the iPhone. And what's worse for Apple is the extra GPU resources don't really help in either test; the iPhone 16e is only about 10% behind Apple's $1000 iPhone 16 Pro, which puts the more expensive phone is a very awkward position. The current flagship Android devices are still twice as fast or more compared to Apple's best handset.
But let's pump it up with 3DMark Wild Life.
Apple's GPUs haven't kept up with Qualcomm's in the smartphone space, and the iPhone 16e puts in an especially disappointing showing. The iPhone 16 Pro was already a middling performer, and losing a full 33% of the GPU resources sinks the iPhone 16e to the bottom of the pack. The OnePlus 13R is about 50% faster than the iPhone in this test. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 13 is closer to twice as fast.
But it gets worse from there, because the iPhone's performance falls off a cliff. Here's the Wild Life Unlimited stress test result for the iPhone 16e.
In a word, the iPhone 16e's thermal performance is dismal. Dropping 30% off the first-run score for the remainder of the test makes the above chart a borderline lie. That's compounded by the fact that when we ran this same test on the OnePlus 13R (which, again, costs the same $599 making for a great comparison point), the drop-off was both more gradual and far less apparent. Here's that chart for comparison. If you flip around to the Galaxy S25 series review you can see the Samsung phones drop off more than the OnePlus, but even their worst performance is still right around as good as the iPhone 16e's first run, and then the iPhone 16e falls off much further from there.
Putting Apple's C1 Modem To The Test
Apple iPhone 16e 5G Sub-6 Performance on T-Mobile in Boston, MA
These aren't one-off tests, either, as they are representative of multiple tests. Apple's 5G modem works well on T-Mobile's Sub-6 5G network, but Qualcomm's design comes through as the clear winner.
Apple iPhone 16e Vs Midrange Phones: Our Key Take-AwaysThese tests aren't exhaustive, of course, but let's try to sum up the performance of Apple's midrange phone. Yes, mid-range. Let's be honest here; the $599 iPhone 16e priced out of "budget" territory by a couple hundred bucks now. And as far as midrange phones go, it's fine. The Snapdragon 8 Elite devices we've tested, which is the Samsung Galaxy S25 family and the OnePlus 13, all cost a lot more, but they're also a whole lot faster on the whole. While Apple could pull out a slim victory in Geekbench 6's single-threaded test, the latest Android phones buried it everywhere else. You get what you pay for to a certain degree.
What about a direct comparison against something priced similarly, like the $599 OnePlus 13R? Apple's new phone really doesn't fare particularly well. While the CPU performance shown in Geekbench is solid, the GPU is hobbled by a reduced resource count and the 5G modem just isn't as fast as Qualcomm's. Add to that the fact that the iPhone is saddled with a 60Hz display with that damnable notch and a single 48MP camera, and it's just not as compelling at this price point as the OnePlus 13R. The fact Apple requires buyers to spend $1000 to get to 120 Hz is very frustrating to even the most ardent iOS fanboy (it me!), and a very bitter pill for the general public to swallow.
It's not all bad for Apple, though, as the iPhone 16e has its software and services stack going for it. If you've already bought into the Apple ecosystem with an older iPhone, a Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and so on, this is the cheapest way to get into iOS and Apple Intelligence. It's just really hard to recommend with some of these drawbacks, especially considering the iPhone 16 is on sale pretty frequently for not much more.
One thing it does, however, is invalidate Apple's decision to keep the iPhone 15 hanging around at $699. It doesn't support Apple Intelligence and it's not as fast as the cheaper phone -- why does this thing still get a spot in Apple's lineup? I guess if you need that wide-angle camera and mmWave support it kind of makes sense, but we'd recommend you look at an iPhone 16 instead.
Bottom line, if you're more into performance or love Android, the iPhone 16e is not going to sway you, (and while we're at it the iPhone 16 Pro doesn't look all that great either). The cheaper iPhone's solid CPU and merely "meh" graphics and 5G performance give two out of three wins to the OnePlus 13R. The more upscale OnePlus 13 also makes a very good case for spending a couple Benjamins more, too. In the end, the right choice is often not based solely on performance. But if performance is an important factor in the decision, you'll probably want to look elsewhere. Fortunately, with a lot of choice in the Android ecosystem, there's likely something to make even the most discerning smartphone buyer happy.