First Look: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 Deliver Exciting New Upgrades









Samsung has officially unveiled some of the most anticipated devices in its portfolio this year, the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series, and we were at the launch for an early look. The Tab S11 and the S25 FE are both slated for release today, with the former maintaining its predecessor's price point and the latter offering flagship-level features at a more accessible cost.

We'll starting with the tablets. While the regular Galaxy Tab S11 with an 11-inch AMOLED panel is targeted more as a media consumption device, the larger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is marketed as a laptop replacement for power users who need top-tier performance and visual experiences. The device features a 14.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display with a 2960x1848 resolution. This screen should be quite capable under direct light, reaching 1,000 nits (or up to 1,600 nits for HDR content), making it pretty solid for both work and media consumption in most lighting conditions apart from perhaps direct sunlight.











Performance comes courtesy of a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor that boasts a 24% faster CPU, a 27% better GPU, and a 33% improvement in NPU efficiency compared to its predecessor . The device comes with multiple memory configurations, including up to 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage (expandable to 2TB via microSD).





Samsung has also made design improvements such as a full aluminum housing that's thinner and lighter, although the 11,600mAh battery capacity doesn't move the needle all that much (versus 11,200mAh for the Tab S10 Ultra). The included S Pen and magnetic keyboard have been redesigned for improved usability and precision.











Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) is Samsung's promise to bring top-tier features to a more affordable price point. Visually, the phone bears a much stronger resemblance to its flagship stablemates . It also sports an Exynos 2400 (4nm) chipset with 8 B RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM, a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.





The device is built on Samsung's Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus+ for enhanced durability, plus is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance. It packs a 4,900mAh battery—a slight, but welcomed boost over its predecessor's 4,700mAh, and subsequently supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.





In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a triple-camera array made up of a 50-megapixel primary rear shooter, 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera has been upgraded to a 12MP sensor.







