Xbox Crocs Are The Perfect Stocking Stuffer If You're All Out Of Coal

by Paul LillyTuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:58 AM EDT
Xbox themed Crocs.
Microsoft is once again collaborating with Crocs on a custom themed pair of clogs (just as Nintendo did earlier this year), with the latest abomination creation taking inspiration from the Xbox brand. It's as if an Xbox controller and a pair of Crocs made a baby in what can only be described as an unholy union. Unless, of course, you're a gamer who happens to be a fan of Crocs, in which case these news kicks will delight.

"Ready up with this controller-meets-clog design that reimagines the iconic Xbox controller with fixed buttons and joysticks into the perfect shoe for couch co-op and kicking back – complete with cushioned footbeds adorned with Player Left and Player Right, which give expert-level comfort to support your next session," Microsoft explains in a post on Xbox Wire.

Closeup of the heel on an Xbox Croc.

Crocs have built a kind of cult following, presumably based on comfort. I wouldn't know because I wouldn't be caught dead in them. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, though, and while I may scoff, Crocs keeps laughing all the way to bank—the designer of ugly shoes had a banner year in 2024 with $4.1 billion in revenue. A quick Google search reveals an estimated 127 million pairs of Crocs were sold last year.

From that perspective, it's easy to see why Microsoft would want to collaborate with the brand. The seemingly unlikely partnership kicked off in October with a limited edition set of Crocs themed after Windows XP, arguably the most beloved version of Windows of all time, and it continues into the holiday season with the new Xbox shoes.

Fallout Jibbitz charm on an Xbox Croc.

The Xbox Classic Clog, as the themed Crocs are called, is not cheap—the asking price is $80. Add another $20 if you to invest in the a 5-pack of Xbox Jibbitz charms, which are basically pieces of themed flare for your Crocs.
Microsoft's on a mission to promote everything as an Xbox but I'll admit, I didn't see this one coming. Pair it with an ugly sweater, though, and you'll be the talk of the holiday party this year. Alternative, you could shop the Grinch collection.
There's actually a surprising number of themed Crocs out there. If that's your thing, check out the Crocs website and note the Black Friday deals.
Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
