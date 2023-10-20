Android 14 QPRQ Beta 2.1 Fixes Multiple Annoying Pixel Phone Bugs, How To Install It
Those in the Android 14 Beta Program might get something to be excited about with the latest QPR1 Beta 2.1. Even though it's a rather meager 60MB, it supposedly fixes bugs related to biometric scanning, SIM card swapping, and overall system stability.
The stable version of Android 14 may have just dropped along with the newly-minted Pixel 8 series, but already Android 14 beta testers are busy plugging away in the background testing new features and functions while walking the sometimes-dangerous path of software instability and crashes, among other things.
Available right now for the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6/6Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7/7Pro, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, the incremental version version does promise to kill some bugs, according to Google. Namely:
- Fixed issues with biometric authentication, such as an issue that sometimes prevented the under-display fingerprint sensor from activating while always-on display features were enabled.
- Fixed an issue where, in some cases after swapping SIM cards on a device, the device couldn’t connect to cellular service.
- Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability and performance.
If you're wondering why the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are left out, that's because the build for those devices (U1B2.230922.010) simply isn't ready yet. Google states that it will be available at a later time.
The Android 14 Beta Program is open to anyone willing to try out experimental or upcoming features. Historically, beta builds of Android have been pretty robust and stable, but of course there's always risks for being at the cutting edge, such as occasional app or function compatibility issues. However, it's not recommended for those who rely heavily on their Pixel devices for accessibility features.
To begin using Android 14 QPR Beta builds, Pixel users can enroll in the Android Beta Program or download the factory image and OTA files. The latter method is for users who are comfortable flashing files onto their devices manually, while the beta program provides enrollees with easy over-the-air updates.