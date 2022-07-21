Pixel 6a Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone Win For Google

Google's Pixel 6a Brings Flagship Features And Performance To A Mainstream Price Point





While the Google Pixel 6a goes on sale today, we’ve had our hands on a review unit for a couple weeks and have been running it through its paces. We’re here to report on how well the 6a manages to deliver the goodness found in the 6 and 6 Pro, but at a more affordable price. Making a good budget smartphone is the art of making compromises, and we’ll have to see whether Google has managed to master that art.

An important distinction in the eternal iPhone versus Android debate is that the iPhone is a specific brand of phone with its own operating system, iOS, while Android is only an operating system that runs on a wide variety of different phone brands and models. That said, Google, the driving force behind Android, does make its own phones and reserves certain Android features for those devices. Now more than ever, Google seems to be trying to set the standard for Android devices with its latest generation of Pixel smartphones. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro stand as the company’s most premium phone offerings to date and even bear Google’s first semi-custom mobile SoC.Google has already given us a sneak peak at the upcoming Pixel 7 series , and we’re looking forward to seeing how the company improves upon its current generation of smartphones. However, before Google launches its next generation phones along with Android 13, the company has one more lesson to teach Android phone makers, and that’s how to make a mid-range budget phone that packs great value for the price.While the Google Pixel 6a goes on sale today, we’ve had our hands on a review unit for a couple weeks and have been running it through its paces. We’re here to report on how well the 6a manages to deliver the goodness found in the 6 and 6 Pro, but at a more affordable price. Making a good budget smartphone is the art of making compromises, and we’ll have to see whether Google has managed to master that art.

Google Pixel 6a Features And Specs

SoC

Google Tensor (Octa-Core CPU, Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip) Display 6.1" FHD+ (1080x2400, 429ppi) OLED, up to 60Hz

Memory

6GB LPDDR5 Storage

128GB UFS 3.1 Rear-Facing Cameras

12.2MP f/1.7 OIS main & 12MP f/2.2 OIS ultra-wide-angle Front-Facing Cameras

8MP f/2.0 wide-angle, 1080p video at 30 fps

Video Recording

Up to 4K @ 60fps, 1080p slo-mo up to 240fps Battery

4410 mAh, up to 18W charging Authentication

Under-display fingerprint sensor OS

Android 12 Dimensions

6.0 x 2.8 x 0.35" (152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm)

Weight

6.3 oz (178 grams) Dust/Water Resistance

IP67 dust & water resistance Connectivity

802.11ax Wi-Fi 6E, Sub-6GHz & mmWave 5G, Bluetooth 5.2

Colors

Chalk, Charcoal, Sage Pricing

What Powers The Google Pixel 6a?





Besides the phone itself, the box includes a USB-C to USB-C power cable, as well as a USB Type A to USB-C converter, but no charging brick. Our review unit also came with Google’s own case for the phone, though buyers will have to purchase the case separately. It’s a bit on the thicker side, but isn’t bulky like an OtterBox. It fits the Pixel 6a snugly and protrudes past the edges of the screen and camera bump to protect them from scratching or cracking.

Pixel 6a Cameras And Camera Performance

Pixel 6a (left) vs. Pixel 6 Pro (right)

The Pixel 6a retains the distinctive visor-like camera bump of the Pixel 6 series, though it doesn’t protrude outward from the phone nearly as dramatically as it does on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While we think the camera arrays in both those phones are fantastic, their camera bumps form shelves that collect dust and grit over time, so we like the slimmer profile of the budget phone.











As you can see in the image above, the Pixel 6a has just two camera sensors, as it lacks the telephoto shooter found in the Pixel 6 Pro. All three Pixel 6 devices share the same 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), but the Pixel 6a’s primary shooter differs from the 50MP f/1.85 primary shooter in both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The 6a bears a smaller 12.2MP f/1.7 primary camera that thankfully still has OIS. A hole-punch cutout in the display makes room for an 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera, which the Pixel 6a shares with the Pixel 6. This selfie shooter has an 84 degree field of view, which isn’t quite as wide as the 94 degree field of view of the 11.1MP f/2.2 selfie camera in the 6 Pro, but is still adequate.





Google Pixel 6a main camera







Particularly in outdoor, sunny settings, the Pixel 6a can pull a bit of color out of bright shades. The blue window frame and doors in the image above don’t look quite as teal as they do in real life or in the comparison shot we took with a Despite having a smaller primary sensor than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a still outputs very nice images with a lot of detail (you can click on any of the sample images to view a higher-res version). The color profile is nearly identical to that of the more expensive devices, which, as we’ve noted before, is on the more muted side. Some smartphone camera systems produce more vivid images that can have a pleasing visual pop, but can also end up looking over-saturated. That said, the more muted Pixel color profile isn’t always the key to more true-to-life images.Particularly in outdoor, sunny settings, the Pixel 6a can pull a bit of color out of bright shades. The blue window frame and doors in the image above don’t look quite as teal as they do in real life or in the comparison shot we took with a OnePlus 7T running the GCam mod. Nonetheless, the Pixel 6a still handles the contrast between the vibrant blue and the shadowed areas well, demonstrating fairly high dynamic range.





Google Pixel 6a ultra-wide



Unsurprisingly, given that we’ve tested it before, the ultra-wide camera also produces nice photos with lots of details. Pictures taken with this sensor and lens combo also have very little lens distortion, which isn’t always the case with ultra-wide phone cameras. Google may be doing some post-processing here to remove distortion.





Google Pixel 6a selfie camera (Portrait mode on the right)



If you’re an avid selfie-taker, the Pixel 6a should suit your needs well. We’re pleased both with the quality of the pictures we took with the front-facing camera and the numerous options provided in the camera app’s settings for fine-tuning images after you take them. The camera app has a dedicated Portrait mode, but you can also edit any photo to apply and adjust the Portrait effect. The software does a pretty good job detecting edges, so it can blur the background, but it doesn’t do this job perfectly.





Google Pixel 6a main camera (Portrait mode)



You can take Portrait mode photos with the rear-facing cameras as well, and the above image demonstrates a case where the software does a good job separating the foreground and the background, as well as a case where it doesn’t quite know how best to isolate the two. Portrait mode does a better job with simpler geometric shapes and situations where the background is farther away from the subject. That second limitation isn’t such a big deal, as Portrait mode can look very unnatural when applied to settings where a larger camera with a wide depth of field wouldn’t naturally blur the background due to the closeness of the subject and background.





Google Pixel 6a main camera (Magic Eraser)







Magic Eraser definitely still needs some improvement, but in certain cases it can do a good job at removing objects without making the edit obvious. It struggles filling in the space occupied by objects selected for removal when the background is more complex. We took the Pixel 6a to a car meet, thinking it to be the perfect setting to try out Magic Eraser, until we discovered that the feature is largely clueless when it comes to reconstructing sections of cars obscured by people. At present, Magic Eraser is an occasionally useful feature that otherwise functions as an interesting, but sometimes creepy, party trick. The example above is a bit trippy; so long as you don’t pixel peep, Magic Eraser appears to have flawlessly removed the traffic cone, while leaving behind the cone’s reflection in the puddle.. Beyond Portrait mode, Google’s camera app has some other tricks up its sleeve. Here you can see Google’s Magic Eraser feature at work. This feature was introduced with the Pixel 6 lineup and enables users to perform some photoshop magic while doing the actual editing for them. In some cases, the app will suggest distractions that users might want to remove from their photos, but users can also draw circles around objects that they want removed.Magic Eraser definitely still needs some improvement, but in certain cases it can do a good job at removing objects without making the edit obvious. It struggles filling in the space occupied by objects selected for removal when the background is more complex. We took the Pixel 6a to a car meet, thinking it to be the perfect setting to try out Magic Eraser, until we discovered that the feature is largely clueless when it comes to reconstructing sections of cars obscured by people. At present, Magic Eraser is an occasionally useful feature that otherwise functions as an interesting, but sometimes creepy, party trick. The example above is a bit trippy; so long as you don’t pixel peep, Magic Eraser appears to have flawlessly removed the traffic cone, while leaving behind the cone’s reflection in the puddle..





Google Pixel 6a main camera (Night Sight)







Google Pixel 6a primary camera zoomed vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro telephoto lens



The only real weakness of the camera system in the Pixel 6a is in its ability to take zoom shots. While the Pixel 6 doesn’t have a telephoto lens either, its 50MP primary sensor captures much more data than the 12.2MP sensor in the 6a and can take in more light. The Pixel 6 Pro has the same primary sensor as the non-Pro, and doesn’t always punch in to its telephoto lens until higher zoom factors. Since both phones employ 4-to-1 pixel binning to produce 12.5MP images with the 50MP sensor, they can produce some pretty crisp zoom shots without relying on a telephoto lens.



The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, sometimes tries to compensate for its smaller primary sensor and lack of a telephoto lens by applying fairly heavy post-processing to sharpen images taken with the primary sensor. The phone and the camera app actually do a pretty good job of producing zoomed images that look, on first inspection, like they could have been produced by a larger sensor or a zoom lens. When you compare these images to pictures taken with the Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll start to notice that the Pixel 6a zoom shots include more noise and lack some detail.





Google Pixel 6a primary camera zoomed vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro telephoto lens (cropped)



Even so, the Pixel 6a can produce some 2x zoom images that look pretty sharp, particularly on the device’s display. However, when you pixel peep you’ll notice the negative effects of the heavy post-processing. As you can see in the image above, the Pixel 6a shot has some ringing artifacts around the edges of the letters, while the letters in the Pixel 6 Pro shot have clean edges. Fortunately, while the artifacts in the Pixel 6a shot are unsightly upon close inspection, they aren’t noticeable unless you zoom in on the photo, as we’ve done here.





Google Pixel 6a primary camera vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro primary sensor



When not zoomed in, the Pixel 6a holds its own against the 6 Pro, producing very similar images, despite its smaller sensor. We’d be hard-pressed to tell you which of the two shots in the image above came from which phone.





Google Pixel 6a primary camera zoomed vs. Google Pixel 6 Pro telephoto lens (cropped)





However, when we punch in to 7x zoom, it becomes immediately apparent which shot was taken with the Pixel 6 Pro’s telephoto lens . The detail in the telephoto shot is pretty incredible, and even more incredibly, we took a shot of that building with the telephoto lens at 20x zoom, and the resulting image was still quite sharp and detailed. If you’re hoping to take some long distance shots, neither the Pixel 6 nor the 6a can stand up to the 6 Pro. That said, many smartphone buyers aren’t looking for or aren’t willing to pay for a flagship phone with a top-notch telephoto lens and should be plenty happy with the camera system in the Pixel 6a.