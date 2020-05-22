AMD Ryzen 7 3750X And 3850X Zen 2 Refresh Could Spearhead Comet Lake-S Counterpunch





According to some fresh rumors making the rounds to end the work week, AMD is preparing to launch two new Ryzen 3000 SKUs to counter the incoming Comet Lake-S onslaught. The two rumored chips are the Ryzen 7 3750X and Ryzen 7 3850X. Both processors would likely feature modest base/boost clock improvements over their Ryzen 7 3700X/3800X counterparts to give some added punch for customers.





This wouldn’t be unprecedented for AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, as the company recently launched EPYC 7Fx2 server processors with increased clocks speeds at the expense of higher TDPs across the board. And a late “refresh” of its desktop processors doesn’t seem to out of the ordinary considering the late introduction of the Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300X entry-level processors last month.

Of course, this Ryzen 7 3750X/3850X Matisse refresh is all speculation at this point, and further rumors indicate that the two chips could launch around the same time as budget B550-based motherboards (June 16th). However, if these rumors do turn out to be true, it would give AMD more ammunition to carry out its value play against Intel until 7nm+ Zen 3 Ryzen 4000 desktop processors arrive during the latter half of 2020.

Recent reporting has suggested that Ryzen 4000 processors could deliver up to a 20 percent IPC lift over existing Zen 2 architecture.