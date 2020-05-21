CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, May 21, 2020, 09:47 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core CPU Hits Low $389 Following Intel Comet Lake-S Launch

ryzen9 3900x 1
We all got a real look at what Intel's Comet Lake-S desktop processor family brings to the table yesterday, as you saw in our review of the Core i9-10900K and the Core i5-9600K. The former in particular was rather impressive for its nearly unassailable gaming performance and was helped out in multi-threaded benchmarks due to its extra 2 cores (compared to the Core i9-9900K).

It looks as though AMD and its retail partners were paying attention as well, as we’re seeing some downward pricing pressure on the Ryzen 9 3900X, which compares favorably to the Core i9-10900K. The Ryzen 9 3900X was priced at $499 when it first launched last year, but AMD lowered the official price to $449 back in March. However, the processor could be found even cheaper thanks to regular discounts for as low as $399.

ryzen 3900x wraith

Pricing is dipping even lower this week, as MicroCenter is currently selling the Ryzen 9 3900X for a low $389. That is $10 lower than the previous low that we tracked for the processor. The retailer will even knock an additional $20 off the price if you purchase the Ryzen 9 3900X with an eligible motherboard.

The only "catch" -- and it's a big one -- is that there needs to be a MicroCenter store in close proximity to where you live. The deal is only available in-store, or online with in-store pickup. Further complicating matters is that MicroCenter stores are only located in 16 of the 50 U.S. states. If you don't have a MicroCenter nearby, however, you can always get the processor from Amazon, which is selling it for $419.

We should mention that the Ryzen 9 3900X comes with a relatively stout Wraith Prism cooler in the box, while the Core i9-10900K will require you to purchase a cooler. Considering that the Comet Lake-S chip requires a seriously beefy cooler to keep temperatures in check, these lower Ryzen 9 3900X prices could tip the balance further in AMD's favor for those looking to save a few bucks on a kickass gaming rig.



Tags:  deals, AMD, Amazon, (nasdaq:amd), matisse, ryzen 9 3900x, microcenter
Via:  MicroCenter
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms