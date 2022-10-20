AMD Will Livestream The Radeon RX 7000 RDNA 3 Launch: When And How To Watch





AMD is going to livestream the launch of its much-anticipated RDNA 3 graphics architecture in a couple of weeks, at which time the company will presumably also reveal its initial lineup of Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. It remains to be seen how many SKUs will end up announced, but at minimum we expect the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT to be among them.





The "together we advance_gaming" event will take place on Thursday, November 3 at 1:00pm PT (4:00pm ET), on the company's YouTube channel.





"AMD executives will provide details on the new high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture that will deliver new levels of performance, efficiency and functionality to gamers and content creators," AMD states in a press release.





If you miss the livestream as it happens, AMD says it will be available to replay a few hours after it ends (we suspect it will last about an hour).



What To Expect At AMD's RDNA 3 Launch Event





When AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 6000 series two years ago, it introduced three models: Radeon RX 6900 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Radeon RX 6800. As time went on, AMD fleshed out its lineup with the Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6700, Radeon RX 6600 XT, Radeon RX 6600, Radeon RX 6500 XT, and Radeon RX 6400. Then earlier this year it introduced three refreshed RDNA 2 parts with faster memory and clocks, including the Radeon RX 6950 XT, Radeon RX 6750 XT, and Radeon RX 6750 XT.





If AMD follows its past script, we'll see another trio of GPUs announced at the event. NVIDIA did the same thing by announcing the GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080 16GB, and GeForce RTX 4080 12GB at its recent Ada Lovelace launch event, though it later hit the unlaunch button on the 12GB model following backlash over the 4080 moniker—NVIDIA was criticized for calling it a 4080 despite using a different GPU with lower performance than the 16GB model.







Officially, AMD has not revealed a whole lot about its RDNA 3 architecture. We know it's based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. AMD has also touted advanced chiplet packaging, a rearchitected compute unit, an optimized graphics pipeline, and next-gen Infinity Cache. In addition, AMD has repeatedly said that RDNA 2 will deliver at least a Officially, AMD has not revealed a whole lot about its RDNA 3 architecture. We know it's based on a 5-nanometer manufacturing process. AMD has also touted advanced chiplet packaging, a rearchitected compute unit, an optimized graphics pipeline, and next-gen Infinity Cache. In addition, AMD has repeatedly said that RDNA 2 will deliver at least a 50 percent performance per watt uplift over RDNA 2.





Unofficially, the rumor mill claims we could see clock speeds approach 4GHz, which would be quite the achievement if true. There's also been chatter of AMD's flagship card rocking 20Gbps GDDR6 memory and support for the recently-ratified DisplayPort 2.1 specification





The biggest question marks are pricing and availability. Generally speaking, gamers are in a much better spot these days, though the latest generation GPUs from NVIDIA and Intel sold out rather fast. There's also a wide gap in pricing between the GeForce RTX 4090 and Arc A770/A750. AMD has an opportunity to come out swinging, and we're now just two weeks away from seeing if lands its punches.



