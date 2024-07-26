AMD Ryzen Fire Range CPU Details Leak For Next-Gen Gaming Laptops With RTX 50 GPUs
Look, we know—AMD's got too many different chips with too many different codenames to keep track of. This one's easy: Fire Range is simply Granite Ridge (that is, the Ryzen 9000 desktop processors) for mobile, just as Dragon Range was Raphael (Ryzen 7000 desktop) for mobile. These parts have barely-there integrated graphics, as they're intended to be paired with discrete GPUs for hardcore gaming or workstation use.
We really haven't heard too much about Fire Range yet, but reasonably-respected Chinese hardware reviewer and occasional leaker Golden Pig Upgrade Pack has confirmed one detail for us: just as Granite Ridge slots into the same AM5 sockets that Raphael did, so too does Fire Range use the very same FL1 BGA package type as Dragon Range. That means that laptop vendors don't have to design all new motherboards for the new chips.
Golden Pig Upgrade comments that this isn't true for the competition's chips, as the upcoming Core Ultra 200 series processors (that is, Arrow Lake-HX) will apparently not use the same FCBGA1964 package as Intel's "Core Processors (14th gen)" for laptops. This means that the rumored price increase of AMD's Zen 5 CPUs over its previous-gen Zen 4 processors might be mitigated by the potential for design reuse.
He finishes off with the remark that Fire Range, as with Dragon Range, "lacks competitiveness" in the space below the Ryzen 9 tier. In other words, the lower-end Dragon Range and Fire Range CPUs aren't really competitive with Intel's offerings, and even arguably AMD's own much more efficient Hawk Point processors, in terms of performance-per-dollar and per-watt. He suggests that AMD should consider producing a "Ryzen 7 7745HX3D" to be paired with 50-series GeForce cards.
Currently, the only X3D-equipped mobile part from AMD is the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, and while that chip is awesome, a "Ryzen 7 7745HX3D" that would be essentially the mobile version of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D could offer basically the best possible gaming performance and power efficiency on the market, at least for that specific workload. AMD will assuredly have a Zen 5 equivalent eventually, but it might not be available in time for the launch of the next-gen GeForce GPUs, while a Zen 4-based part could ship very quickly. Only time will tell.