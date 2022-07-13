AMD Driver Hints Flagship RDNA 3 GPU Is A Burly Beast With 6 MCDs And A Huge Cache









If you're wondering what an MCD is, it's a separate die that includes cache, a GDDR6 memory interface, and possibly external I/O for an RDNA 3 GPU. If you've been really out of the loop lately, AMD's confirmed that its next-gen Radeons will be built using chiplets like its Ryzen CPUs.



Many people have envisioned a GPU with multiple chiplets being difficult to build owing to the challenge of splitting up a graphics workload across discrete processors, but it's seeming more likely that AMD will remain using a single GPU compute chiplet with multiple cache, memory, and I/O chiplets. That's a much easier configuration to manage, even if it doesn't give the same benefits for manufacturing as a multi-die GPU.







This information was pointed out by Kepler on Twitter, who also had some interesting observations to make regarding the Infinity Cache allotment on RDNA 3 GPUs. As with RDNA 2, it seems to be approximately 16MB of Infinity Cache per 32-bit memory channel, at least at a maximum. However, Kepler seems to think that AMD is able to double that allotment using 3D V-Cache. By stacking a second 32 MB SRAM die on top of each MCD, the biggest Navi 3x parts could end up with as much as 384 MB of Infinity Cache.



