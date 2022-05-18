AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Tipped For 24GB Of GDDR6 And 384-Bit Memory Bus





The latest leaks come from the usual Twitter suspects for pre-release GPU info, kopite7kimi and Greymon55. Specifically, kopite7kimi has noted that the information from last October is outdated and refers to older plans that AMD has since revised. Meanwhile, Greymon55 has some deets on the memory interfaces of the incoming higher-end Radeon parts.









That die-area-to-price-scaling issue may be why AMD has supposedly elected to move its Infinity Cache off-die in the next generation of Radeon products. Indeed, if the latest rumors are accurate, AMD's next-generation Navi 32 and Navi 31 parts, the largest Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, will move the Infinity Cache off-die, onto the "Memory Controller Dice" or MCDs. However, the latest rumor says that the biggest part could use as many as six MCDs.





Some guesswork as to what Navi 3x might look like, by Olrak_ on Twitter.







Another reliable leaker, Moore's Law is Dead, believes that there will in fact be two GCDs (Graphics Core Dice), but that they will be vertically stacked, like 3D V-cache. This would allow both dice to work in tandem essentially like a single chip. However, given the revised numbers of resources expected in the upcoming GPUs— 12288 shaders instead of 15360 —it's looking a lot more likely that the GCD could be a single monolithic part itself.







Another guess at how Navi 31 will be laid out, by @AMDGPU_ on Twitter