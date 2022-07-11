CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Navi 31, 32 And 33 RDNA 3 APUs And GPUs Break Cover In Linux Patch Notes

by Zak KillianMonday, July 11, 2022, 01:47 PM EDT
AMD Navi GPU
There are a great many advantages to working with free and open-source software (FOSS), and your author here is an outspoken supporter of such source-sharing ways. We probably don't need to explain the advantages, but suffice to say that software developed as a community effort can end up more secure and much more interoperable compared to proprietary software.

That's not to say that FOSS doesn't have its downsides, especially if you're a commercial entity like a corporation. We, again, won't go into that topic here, but rather focus on one specific downside—the minute you contribute your changes upstream, the whole world knows about everything in them. That's why companies like AMD tend not to add driver support for their upcoming hardware until pretty late in the game.

coelacanth gpu id chart
A chart listing the new GPU device IDs. Source: Coelacanth's Dream

As you've no doubt guessed by this point (based on the headline, if nothing else), AMD's pushed a patch for the Linux kernel that reveals a little bit more information about its incoming RDNA 3 graphics architecture. That includes confirmation of four device IDs as well as some specifics of implementation for the Phoenix Point APUs.

This information was uncovered by Japanese-language hardware blog Coelacanth's Dream, who points out that of the four device IDs, three of them—GFX1100, GFX1101, and GFX1102—are discrete GPUs, corresponding respectively to Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33. The next device ID, GFX1103, seems to match the integrated graphics in AMD's future Phoenix Point APUs, which will pair Zen 4 CPU cores with RDNA 3 graphics.

patch dcn314
AMD display driver patch setting up DCN 3.1.4 for Phoenix Point APUs. Source: Coelacanth's Dream

Curiously, the display controller revision for Phoenix Point appears to be older than that for the RDNA 3 discrete GPUs, although there doesn't seem to be any practical difference in the two revisions. All of the mentioned products appear to max out at four display outputs—impressive for an APU, but only average for a high-end discrete GPU.

The data also seems to indicate that contrary to certain rumors, and like the company's current-generation processors with graphics, the Phoenix Point processors will not have Infinity Cache, at least in their initial iteration. That's not really a surprise, but it could help keep people from getting their hopes up.
Tags:  AMD, Linux, Phoenix, FOSS, Kernel, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 3
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment