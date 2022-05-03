Rumors Of AMD RDNA 3 Rendering Prowess May Have Been Greatly Exaggerated





With every new rumor and leak that comes out, it seems like the next-generation graphics cards from both AMD and NVIDIA get more powerful and more power-thirsty. Well, today's tidbit from the rumor mill puts the kibosh on that trend, as it seems like AMD's Navi 3x GPUs might actually be significantly less capable than earlier rumors implied.

We followed along, but fellow Twitter hardware enthusiast Redfire (@Redfire75369) put the pieces together for everyone who's confused: they're the shader counts of Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33, or the top three RDNA 3 GPU parts to be used in the next series of Radeons—presumably, The RX 7000 series.





That number is right in the pocket of the performance that Greymon55's original RDNA 3 leak implied. What seems likely to us is that the leaker heard about the possible configuration of the chips along with their expected performance back in November, then later heard about the 3GHz boost clock and put 2 and 2 together. If we look at the latest numbers—that's 3GHz and 12,288 shaders—we come back around to the original performance estimate.







Greymon55's original leak, and his previous recent revision.

