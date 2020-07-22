AMD Confirms Ryzen 4000 Zen 3 Vermeer Consumer CPUs Coming This Year









To be fair, some of AMD's statements on Zen 3 have seemingly left the door slightly ajar to only launching its next-generation architecture in server (EPYC) form in 2020, while holding off consumer Ryzen processors for 2021. However, that is not the case (and let's not forget, AMD recently denied rumors of a Zen 3 delay ). Offering up the most definitive statement so far, AMD's executive vice president of computing and graphics, Rick Berman, concluded a recent blog post with a remark on Zen 3.





"So, what's next for AMD in the PC space? Well, I cannot share too much, but I can say our high-performance journey continues with our first 'Zen 3' Client processor on track to launch later this year. I will wrap by saying you haven't seen the best of use yet...," Bergman wrote, then stamped with a with a smiling emoji.





Client chips are AMD's consumer oriented parts. Bergman's update means we will see at least one Ryzen 4000 series consumer desktop part by the end of the year. Sure, he still left open the possibility of wider availability in 2021, but Zen 3 is headed to consumer desktops, and relatively soon.





We'd be surprised if it was only one Zen 3 part, though. Codenamed "Vermeer," the upcoming Ryzen 4000 series for the desktop is the not the same as AMD's current generation (Zen 2) Ryzen 4000 mobile or Ryzen 4000G/GE APU stacks.





Zen 3 is a new architecture. It's also being built on a 7-nanometer manufacturing process like Zen 2 , but presumably an enhanced node (AMD stopped referring to it as 7nm+ earlier this year, as it had been before).



