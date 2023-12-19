This Mod Enables AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation On Any NVIDIA DLSS 3 Title





No such limitation exists for AMD's very similar FSR 3 frame generation technology. Naturally, immediately after the source release last week , enterprising modders set to work implementing FSR 3 into any game that's already set up for DLSS 3 Frame Generation. The setup process for the mod is pretty straightforward, but to save you some time (and keep people from accusing us of clickbait), we'll stay it straight: it only works on RTX graphics cards at this time.





Rather inflammatory naming sense for the mod's files.

Using a custom shim, the developer (who goes by Nukem9 on Github) is making the game send the data that would normally go to DLSS 3 frame generation to FSR 3 instead. Because Streamline is still in play, it will completely ignore any GeForce GTX GPUs. In theory, it should work on Radeon cards, but it seems that the problem is that games simply won't let you enable DLSS while running on a Radeon. A more invasive mod will be required to enable that support.





FSR3 isn't supported in many games most people want to play, so this mod is welcome.