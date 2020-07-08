AMD CEO Confirms Ryzen 4000 Zen 3 On Track To Ship Late 2020 And Looking Great

By my conservative estimate, AMD has confirmed its Zen 3 architecture will launch this year around 4 million times. Well, add another confirmation to the pile, to make it 4 million and one. For anyone who is still doubting whether Zen 3 will come out this year or be pushed into 2021, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has once again reiterated it will ship in 2021.













For anyone who needs to hear it one more time, however, Dr. Su obliged at the end of a new and short "AMD Ryzen Momentum" video on YouTube promoting the launch of the Ryzen XT refresh. Towards the end of the 1min39sec video, Dr. Su gives a quick status update on Zen 3.





"As you know with Ryzen, we're always on a journey. A journey to push the highest performance that we can for our users and our fans. So, Zen 3 is exactly that. Zen 3 is looking great in the labs, we're on track to launch later this year, and I can't wait to tell you more about it," Dr. Su says.





The video as a whole is dedicated to AMD's consumer Ryzen processors, so obviously Dr. Su is referring to the company's upcoming Ryzen 4000 desktop CPUs when she mentions Zen 3 coming out this year (not to be confused with existing Ryzen 4000 mobile CPUs or rumored Ryzen 4000 Pro series APUs based on Zen 2).





We're looking forward to learning more about Zen 3, and seeing how it performs. To that end, AMD has not said a ton just yet. However, we can expect a bump in IPC (instructions per clock) performance and better power efficiency.



