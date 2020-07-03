CATEGORIES
by Paul Lilly
Friday, July 03, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT

AMD Ryzen 4000 Pro Zen 2 Renoir Desktop CPU Specs Pricing

AMD maintains a whole bunch of different Ryzen processor lines, spread out across both mobile and desktop. As it applies to the latter, we are still waiting for AMD to officially launch its Ryzen 4000 Pro series combining Zen 2 CPU cores with enhanced Vega graphics. They are basically APUs, a term AMD does not use anymore. While we wait, a fresh leak has seemingly revealed the specifications and pricing for several models.

The Ryzen 4000 designation is a little confusing, because AMD's latest-generation desktop processors based on Zen 2 comprise the Ryzen 3000 series. This is my one pet peeve with AMD's resurgence—it's processors are excellent, but the inconsistent model labeling across different product lines lends itself to confusion.

Anyway, we have some specifications and pricing to look at, courtesy of Twitter user @momomo_us. Here's a look...

Ryzen Pro Pricing
Source: @momom_us

As noted by Planet 3DNow! in the Twitter thread, those clocks are boost frequencies. When we combine the new leak with past ones, here is what we end up with...
  • Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: 8C/16T, 3.6GHz to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache, 8 CUs at 2.1GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: 6C/12T, 3.7GHz to 4.3GHz, 11MB cache, 7 CUs at 1.9GHz, 65W TDP
  • Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G: 4C/8T, 3.8GHz to 4.1GHz, 6MB cache, 6 CUs at 1.7GHz, 65W TDP
According to whatever retailer the above is plucked from, pricing ranges from €177.27 (~$199 in US currency) to €264.99 (~$298).

Take those price points with a grain of salt, for a few reasons. These are leaked listings, for one. Secondly, the retailer might be charging a premium over other sellers. And finally, prices do not always follow a straight conversion from one territory to the next, so even if those prices in euros are correct, US pricing could still end up being different (also note that the higher prices in the above screenshot are for retail boxed CPUs).

We still don't know when these processors will actually leak, but with retail listings starting to appear, it should be soon.




