Amazon Sets Sights On Challenging Meta Ray-Bans With Jayhawk Smart Glasses
Aaron Leong
Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:01 AM EDT
The latest word on the street is that Amazon is secretly developing its own line of augmented reality (AR) glasses, with Meta’s market-leading Ray-Ban smart glasses as the main target. The project could move the company past its audio-only Echo Frames to a device with a full color display, a full suite of AI capabilities, and integrated Amazon Dash button (just kidding).
According to The Information, Amazon is not just creating a single product but two distinct models. The first, a sleek consumer-focused version codenamed "Jayhawk," is designed to rival the function and style of Meta’s popular specs. It is rumored to feature an integrated camera, microphones, speakers, and a small, full color display embedded in one of the lenses. The latter would allow for a heads-up display of information, an obvious sign that Amazon wants to step up the game from audio-based interactions of its previous smart glasses.
The second model is a purpose-built pair of AR glasses for Amazon's own delivery drivers. This more rugged version, codenamed "Amelia," is designed to enhance the company’s logistics and efficiency. For example, the glasses would provide drivers with turn-by-turn navigation and package sorting instructions, helping them save valuable seconds on each delivery.
While Meta has enjoyed a successful run with its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have proven to be a surprise hit, Amazon’s entry would no doubt introduce a formidable competitor backed by a robust ecosystem. The Jayhawk glasses would likely integrate with Alexa, giving users hands-free access to smart home controls, music, and a vast library of content. The timing of this (rumored) project comes as no surprise, as it aligns with Amazon's broader strategy under former Microsoft executive Panos Panay, who is pushing the company to develop more untethered devices and a new Alexa+ AI experience.
While Meta is still considered the front runner, the smart glasses market is becoming increasingly crowded, with Google, Samsung, and Snap also readying or having already launched their own products. However, Amazon's unique position as both a tech giant and a retail behemoth could give it an edge. The ability to integrate the glasses with its vast e-commerce platform and a dedicated fleet of delivery personnel could provide a unique use case that's hard to match.
The Information's report suggests a potential launch for the driver-focused glasses as early as Q2 2026, followed by the consumer model in late 2026 or early 2027.