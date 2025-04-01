Amazon's Alexa+ AI Assistant Starts Rolling Out With Some Big Caveats
Currently missing features include some of the most interesting things this AI assistant was supposed to be capable of. One of which is a custom gift search, that wouldn't have shared the recipient’s interests and had Alexa provide appropriate suggestions. Another is the ability to make it kid friendly alongside an Amazon Kids+ subscription and generating stories that will entertain them. The reason these features are not available yet is because they do not meet “Amazon’s standards for public release.”
Unfortunately, for those who rely on Alexa as their primary assistant and were hoping this new Alexa+ would bring welcomed improvements, patience will be necessary. The internal documents reveal that many of the best features will likely be unavailable for several months, though they could potentially be ready within the next two months if everything goes smoothly.
As for what Alexa+ is actually capable as of today, Amazon lists on its early access page what customers can expect. It says users will be able to ask the assistant several questions across a variety of topics, manage to-do lists, manage their smart homes, link to services such as Uber, and more easily find media such as a favorite song.
For those who still want to take this new AI powered Alexa for a spin, the only way to access it is with an Echo Show 8,10,15 or 21. However, be aware that another of the missing features is accessing the service with a web browser, which might make it a pain to manage.