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Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best Deals On Fire TV, Echo, Blink & More

by Paul LillyTuesday, March 31, 2026, 10:58 AM EDT
Amazon Fire TV on a gray gradient background.
Amazon is hosting its Big Spring Sale with explosive savings on hardware that, incidentally, coincides with what NASA has declared the start of the 2026 fireball season. What do the two events have in common? Not much, though the bargains include deals on Blink security cameras that could catch a streaking meteorite, which you could then play back on your Fire TV. Speaking of which...

Amazon's 50-Inch Fire TV Is 40% Off

If it's a cheap TV you're after, then check out the discount on Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series—it's on sale for $239.97 (40% off, save $160.02). This is the newest model and while it's not packed with fancy and costlier technologies with OLED or mini LED, it is a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10+ and HLG support, along with Dolby Audio.

You get three HDMI 2.0 ports plus a single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, though you're a hardcore gamer, note that the native refresh rate is 60Hz. For basic chores, though, it's a solid value.

Other size options are on sale too...
For just a tad more than the 55-inch model, you can score Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series Fire TV for $299.99 at Best Buy (save $200). While obviously not part of Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, it is a great price for a big screen TV, and is Best Buy's deal of the day.

Blink Video Doorbell Is Nearly Half Off

Blink Video Doorbell on a house.

Whether it's to catch glimpses of streaking fireballs or to catch porch pirates, a video doorbell is a great investment. To that end, the Blink Video Doorbell is on sale for $35.99 at Amazon (49% off, save $34).

This is also the newest model and it boasts head-to-toe HD recording. You don't have to wire it up in place of your existing doorbell, though that's also an option. The advantage of going the wired route is that it taps into your doorbell's chime.

Other features include two-way audio, smart notifications, Alexa support, and a rated battery life of up to two years with three AA Energizer lithium batteries and Blink Sync Module, both of which are included in this deal.

Here are some more deals...
Tags:  deals, Amazon, blink, echo, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Fire TV
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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