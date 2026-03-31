Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best Deals On Fire TV, Echo, Blink & More





Amazon is hosting its Big Spring Sale with explosive savings on hardware that, incidentally, coincides with what NASA has declared the start of the 2026 fireball season . What do the two events have in common? Not much, though the bargains include deals on Blink security cameras that could catch a streaking meteorite, which you could then play back on your Fire TV. Speaking of which...

Amazon's 50-Inch Fire TV Is 40% Off

Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series—it's on sale for $239.97 (40% off, save $160.02). This is the newest model and while it's not packed with fancy and costlier technologies with OLED or mini LED, it is a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10+ and HLG support, along with Dolby Audio. If it's a cheap TV you're after, then check out the discount on—it's on sale for. This is the newest model and while it's not packed with fancy and costlier technologies with OLED or mini LED, it is a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10+ and HLG support, along with Dolby Audio.





You get three HDMI 2.0 ports plus a single HDMI 2.1 port with eARC, though you're a hardcore gamer, note that the native refresh rate is 60Hz. For basic chores, though, it's a solid value.





Other size options are on sale too...