NASA Declares Start Of 2026 Fireball Season As Meteor Activity Intensifies





Heads up sky-gazers, fireball season is upon us! That's according to NASA, which notes that we're now in peak fireball season, a time period that typically runs from February through April. During that time, exceptionally bright meteor sightings can increase by 10-30%, especially around the March equinox. That date has already come and gone, but expect more fireball sightings over the next several weeks.





Curiously enough, astronomers have not yet figured out the precise reason for increased meteor sightings around this time of year, only that is not out of the ordinary.





"Exactly why is not known. Some astronomers think the Earth passes through more large debris at this time of year, causing an uptick in fireball sightings," NASA says. "Another likely reason it may feel like meteor sightings are increasing is that more of us have cameras at the ready — from smartphones to doorbell cameras to dashboard cameras — making it easier than ever to capture and share these fleeting cosmic events when they happen."









That isn't quite as rare as one might think. Last summer, fiery meteorite fragments believed to be older than Earth smashed into a home in Georgia . Analysis of the fragments determined that they could be around 4.56 billion years old, and that the meteorite originated from the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.







Perseids meteor shower peaks in mid-August (Credit: NASA/Preston Dyches





In NASA's blog post declaring that it's fireball season, the space agency answers several burning meteor questions, including how common meteor sightings are. The answer? Quite common, even though they often have a tendency to streak across skies over the ocean or unpopulated areas with no witnesses.





You'll also see NASA use various, similar-sounding terms. What exactly is the difference between a meteor, meteorite, and a meteoroid? Here's you cheat sheet...