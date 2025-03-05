Alienware’s New Gaming Monitor Arsenal Debuts A 27” QD-OLED At A Killer Price





We've been praising continued price drops on OLED displays for quite some time now, mostly in the TV arena but more recently in the realm of gaming monitors, too. Almost overnight (it felt that way, anyway), monitor makers began embracing OLED. Now we're starting to see an influx of newer quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED), one of which is the highlight of a newly expanded Alienware lineup.





Dell's Alienware division announced around half a dozen new gaming monitors in all, three of which are of the QD-OLED variety. From a value proposition standpoint, the one that stands out the most is the Alienware AW2725D, which sports a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a 2560x1440 resolution and 280Hz refresh rate.





Only a few other details are available at the moment, as Dell isn't sharing the full spec sheet yet. However, it does claim 99.3% DCI-P3 color coverage and Delta E<2 color accuracy, as well as VESA's DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification. Dell also confirms that it's a FreeSync Premium Pro display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot.





The real highlight, though, is the price—it sports an aggressive $549.99 MSRP. To put that into perspective, it's $150 cheaper than the sale price on Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey G60SD , which is faster at 360Hz but otherwise similarly configured.





Dell says the AW2725D will be available this summer.













The two other QD-OLED monitors are more expensive, but also sport heftier specs. Launching today, the Alienware AW2725Q is a 27-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, Dolby Vision support, FreeSync Premium Pro and G-SYNC compatibility, and a few other bells and whistles for $899.99.





For gamers looking to go bigger, the last of new QD-OLED additions is the 34-inch Alienware AW3425DW, which launches on April 29 for $799.99. It's a curved (1800R) display featuring a 3440x1440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, along with many of the same perks as the AW2725Q.





Here are the other models on tap...