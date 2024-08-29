OLED Burn-In Put To The Test: Real Threat Or Overblown Concern For Gamers?





The critical weakness of OLEDs is that they're much less durable than LCDs. While modern LED-backlit LCD monitors can easily last for a decade, even under heavy usage, OLEDs are subject to image retention, more commonly known as "burn-in" after the similar problem that frequently affected old CRT-based displays. If a static image is displayed for too long on an OLED, it can permanently damage the subpixels and leave a shadow of the image, visible even when the screen is showing other content.





How severe is this problem, really, though? Is it something that should put you off of buying OLED screens ? Or is it a minor issue overblown by paranoiacs and curmudgeons? Renowned display review site RTINGS has been performing long-period tests of display durability, including (but not limited to) OLED burn-in, and the results are pretty conclusive—but your take-away may not be.





The monitors are still doing well after 18 months of 24/7 CNN torture testing. Image: RTINGS



What does this tell us? Well, there's clearly burn-in on the displays. For some people, that will be enough to say "no OLEDs for me, thanks," and we can't really disagree. If you're a real purist, any burn-in is going to affect the image, even if you can't necessarily tell at a glance. However, a barely visible image that really only manifests as a brightness difference on test patterns after 18 months of extremely abusive usage doesn't sound particularly concerning to us.





Bad examples from three big vendors to show you can't simply shop by brand. Image: RTINGS



If you're someone who plays a wide variety of games, or only plays games occasionally , we can't imagine worrying too much about image retention on your OLED. Likewise, if you are at the PC relatively infrequently and the display will spend most of its time off or in 'suspend' mode, then you similarly should not be concerned. It's only really in the case that you play a single game for long hours at a stretch and leave the display on when you're away from the PC for extended periods that OLED burn-in should be a major concern for you.







Perhaps the most interesting part of RTINGS' investigation is that the TVs with the greatest failure rates have actually been low-cost edge-lit LCDs. Apparently, 64% of edge-lit LCDs have had some sort of significant failure during the brutal marathon testing, while only 30% of full-array or direct-lit TVs (including OLEDs) have had some kind of major issue.