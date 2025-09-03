CATEGORIES
Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation Packs NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip

by Paul LillyWednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:43 AM EDT
Acer Veriton GN100 mini AI workstation on a desk next to a monitor.
Acer is rolling out a new workstation for serious AI work, and it won't take up a lot of space on your desk. It's new Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation is, as the name implies, a compact mini PC that looks more like a traditional NUC than a workstation. Don't let its small size fool you, though, as it's packing NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip delivering up to 1 PFLOPS of FP4 AI performance.

The GB10 sports a 20-core CPU made up of 10 Arm Cortex-X925 cores and 10 Cortex-A725 cores. It also wields a Blackwell GPU with 5th generation Tensor cores and 4th generation RT cores, along with 128GB of unified LPDDR5X system memory on a 256-bit bus.

Other hardware specs and features include up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe storage with self-encryption, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.1 (or above) wireless connectivity, an NVIDIA ConnectX-7 Smart NIC, four USB 3.2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1b output, a LAN port, and a Kensington lock slot.

It's not just about the hardware, though. Software is equally important here, with the goal of minimizing dependence on the cloud and enabling large AI models to be ran locally, presumably at a lower cost.

Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation on a gray gradient background.

"​The Acer Veriton GN100 includes the NVIDIA AI software stack, providing a full stack solution for AI developers. Developers, researchers, data scientists, and students can leverage common frameworks and tools such as PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama to prototype, fine-tune, test, and deploy large language models locally or seamlessly scale out to any accelerated cloud or data center infrastructure," Acer explains.

Acer also points out that users can link two of its Veriton GN100 units together thanks to the ConnectX-7 Smart NIC. In doing so, users can work with AI models reaching up to 405 billion parameters.

We're starting to see more Blackwell-based options in the mini workstation and SFF space. Acer's Veriton GN100 follows the launch of Lenovo's ThinkStation PGX with the same GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, and the ASUS ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3, a desktop tower configured with NVIDIA's GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra.

Acer says its Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation will start at USD $3,999 in North America, €3,999 in EMEA, and AU$6,499 in Australia, though it didn't offer release dates for any region.
