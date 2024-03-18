NVIDIA Unveils Powerful Blackwell GPU Architecture For Next-Gen AI Workloads At GTC

Some people have claimed that AI is a fad, or a flash in the pan. It's easy to understand the perspective; the hype around the explosion of generative AI feels similar to the hype around previous fads, like 3D TVs or the metaverse. AI isn't a fad, though . It is already transforming every single part of the tech industry, and it's about to start renovating the rest of the world, too. Right at the forefront of the AI revolution is NVIDIA, of course.

NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU Architecture Revealed





The NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 And New Blackwell-Based DGX SuperPOD









NVIDIA GTC 2024 Is About More Than Blackwell

As usual, NVIDIA talked quite a bit about Omniverse and the use of "digital twins" at the presentation. If you're not familiar with the concept of a "digital twin", it's essentially a detailed physical simulation of a real-world environment used to simulate workflows or new construction within NVIDIA's Omniverse. One such digital twin that the company showed off was the NVIDIA 6G Research Cloud that is apparently being used to plan the deployment of next-generation wireless communications.











Another digital twin that is in wide use already is NVIDIA's Earth Climate Digital Twin. This model simulates the entire planet's weather systems down to a resolution of 2 kilometers, according to Jensen Huang, and should allow weather agencies to predict the weather both more accurately and also with greater precision. It's quite a project, and the company says that it is already in use by the "world's leading forecasters."

Also on the topic of Omniverse, the company quickly announced that its networked simulator technology would be adding support for Apple's Vision Pro headset and its so-called "spatial computing." We jest, but the idea of interacting with digital twins in real space using augmented reality could be incredibly powerful, and the Vision Pro is probably the best product on the market for doing exactly that, so it's really a match made in heaven.









Finally, NVIDIA talked about its Jetson Thor application processors for automotive and robotics uses. The company has apparently trained a new AI model for humanoid robots known as GR00T, in a cute nod to the fan-favorite tree man from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. GR00T is a multi-modal foundational AI model for "embodied AI", which is basically a way to describe AI that controls physical devices (including robots) as opposed to AI that simply runs inside a computer.





NVIDIA says that, thanks to the Thor SoC (which includes an 800-TFLOP Blackwell GPU), GR00T is capable of things like understanding natural language and "emulating movements by observing human actions," learning skills from human trainers to navigate and interact with the real world. The on-stage demo with a couple of small robots wasn't particularly convincing, but it was pretty cute, at least.

