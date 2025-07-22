ASUS Crams NVIDIA's GB300 Blackwell Ultra Superchip Into A Desktop PC
Designed from the ground up almost specifically for AI computation in mind, the highlight of the ET900N G3 is indeed the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra, a hybrid superchip that combines NVIDIA's Grace ARM-based CPU with the Blackwell Ultra GPU.
In terms of raw computational power, the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 is no slouch. It is engineered to deliver 20 PetaFLOPS (PFLOPS) of FP4 precision compute. therefore making the machine ideal in accelerating tasks like large language model (LLM) training, complex simulations, and advanced data analytics.
ASUS has also equipped the ET900N G3 with high-speed connectivity to match, including NVIDIA's ConnectX-8 SuperNIC that offers 800Gb/s. Indeed, with this kind of networking bandwidth/interface, scaling AI workloads across multiple systems or integrating seamlessly into data center environments shouldn't be a problem.
The motherboard supports pretty decent expandability too: three full-length PCIe x16 slots, providing ample room for additional GPUs or specialized accelerators, plus three M.2 storage expansion slots. Power-wise, the system is equipped with standard ATX and EPS 12V connectors, alongside three dedicated 12V-2x6 GPU power connectors capable of supplying up to 1,800 watts.
While pricing and general availability details for the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 are yet to be officially released, this custom-designed system, based on NVIDIA's DGX blueprint, is anticipated to come with a premium price tag, potentially exceeding $30k. It is primarily targeted at professional AI researchers, developers, and/or any organization needing advanced computing needs.