CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS Crams NVIDIA's GB300 Blackwell Ultra Superchip Into A Desktop PC

by Aaron LeongTuesday, July 22, 2025, 10:25 AM EDT
hero asus et900n g3 front
ASUS has officially unleashed into the realm of high-performance computing with its ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3. What makes the ET900N G3 special isn't just that it sports an NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra, but also that it's the first time the chip is being offered by a third-party brand and, in this case, is found in a svelte (and some might say sedate) desktop form factor.

Designed from the ground up almost specifically for AI computation in mind, the highlight of the ET900N G3 is indeed the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra, a hybrid superchip that combines NVIDIA's Grace ARM-based CPU with the Blackwell Ultra GPU.

One of the most striking features of this new machine is its memory capacity and performance. The system boasts up to 784GB of unified cache-coherent memory (a term you might recall from our Meteor Lake architecture rundown), most critical for handling massive AI models and datasets. This memory is intelligently distributed, with 288GB of HBM3E memory directly attributed to the GPU, complemented by 496GB of LPDDR5X RAM embedded around the Grace CPU. The idea behind the coherent memory architecture is to ensure smooth data flow and minimize operational bottlenecks.

asus et900n g3 guy1

In terms of raw computational power, the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 is no slouch. It is engineered to deliver 20 PetaFLOPS (PFLOPS) of FP4 precision compute. therefore making the machine ideal in accelerating tasks like large language model (LLM) training, complex simulations, and advanced data analytics.

ASUS has also equipped the ET900N G3 with high-speed connectivity to match, including NVIDIA's ConnectX-8 SuperNIC that offers 800Gb/s. Indeed, with this kind of networking bandwidth/interface, scaling AI workloads across multiple systems or integrating seamlessly into data center environments shouldn't be a problem. 

The workstation runs on NVIDIA's DGX OS, a specialized Ubuntu fork optimized with NVIDIA-specific kernel tweaks, drivers, and optimizations, ensuring the hardware and software work in perfect harmony.

The motherboard supports pretty decent expandability too: three full-length PCIe x16 slots, providing ample room for additional GPUs or specialized accelerators, plus three M.2 storage expansion slots. Power-wise, the system is equipped with standard ATX and EPS 12V connectors, alongside three dedicated 12V-2x6 GPU power connectors capable of supplying up to 1,800 watts.

While pricing and general availability details for the ExpertCenter Pro ET900N G3 are yet to be officially released, this custom-designed system, based on NVIDIA's DGX blueprint, is anticipated to come with a premium price tag, potentially exceeding $30k. It is primarily targeted at professional AI researchers, developers, and/or any organization needing advanced computing needs.
Tags:  Nvidia, Asus, workstation, (nasdaq:nvda), blackwell-ultra
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment