Razer's Next Limited Edition Drop Is A Fancy Mechanical Keyboard For $500





Razer is back with another limited edition run of a popular peripheral for those of you who missed out on the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition that sold out on the first day . This time, it's focusing on keyboards with its upcoming Huntsman Signature Edition that is "precision-engineered" and "master-crafted" from CNC aluminum, and once again Razer is limiting the product run to 1,337 serialized units.

Some of the announcements and press releases that have come across my desk in recent weeks have had me double-checking my calendar to make sure I didn't fall into some kind of time warp. It started with Razer's throwback to the Boomslang, which it brought back with modern updates and a nifty display case, limited to 1,337 units and priced at $1,337. In case you're new to the internet, 1,337 is itself a throwback to when 'leetspeak' was popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s (it actually originated in the 1980s).





Then earlier this week, Corsair unveiled a new take on its popular Frame 4000D PC case with two new color-shifting options, the Frame 4000D Vault Series Nova And Galaxy, which also appear to be limited to 1,337 serialized units. Corsair may have been motivated by Razer's successful Boomslang campaign that, at face value, generated over $1.7 million in quick revenue, albeit Corsair opted for a much more budget-friendly $139.99 asking price.













Now we have the Huntsman Signature Edition, the latest limited 'leet' drop.





"Positioned at the very top of Razer’s keyboard portfolio, the Huntsman Signature Edition distills years of research in switch technology, acoustics, and materials into a single, meticulously crafted form. Every unit is the result of a demanding multi-stage process including CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machining, anodizing, hand-polishing, PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) finishing, and rigorous unit-level inspection, reflecting Razer’s commitment to crafting top-tier products without compromise," Razer says.





The Signature Edition model boasts Razer's second-generation optical switches, a "true" 8,000Hz polling rate for near-zero latency response, and a rapid trigger mode for quick repeated key presses with minimal travel.





From the description (and renders), every part of the Huntsman Signature Edition build is premium. Razer even says it took the extra step of hand-polishing the PVD finish for a mirror-like sheen. It also consists of textured doublshot PBT keycaps and a mirror-polished metallic triple-headed snake keycap













The attention to detail extends to the inside as well.





"Inside, the Huntsman Signature Edition features a purpose-built acoustic architecture that receives the same level of attention as its exterior. A carefully layered internal structure with tuned foams and sound-dampening materials produces a full, rounded typing sound while improving overall key feel. Each switch sits within this system to deliver a consistent, satisfying response across the keyboard. The result is a bespoke acoustic signature that feels intentional and composed," Razer says





The caveat, beyond the highly-limited run that will undoubtedly sell out fast once again, is the pricing—Razer's asking $499.99 for the Huntsman Signature Edition . That's a fraction of the price of the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition, though still a premium.













You do get some extras, though, including a vegan leather sound dampening mat, soft cleaning cloth, keycap puller, swappable keycaps, and a USB-A to USB-C Speedflex cable, all packaged alongside the keyboard itself in a vegan leather signature box.



