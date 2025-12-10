Razer's Legendary Boomslang Gaming Mouse Returns For A Limited Run





Razer is bringing back what is widely considered to be the world's first gaming mouse, the Razer Boomslang, with a similar overall design language but retooled for the modern era (similar to how it retooled the Diamondback a decade ago). The limited release will see just 1,337 serialized units produced, making the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition part gaming peripheral and part collector's item.





Launched two decades ago, the original Boomslang being commemorated here put Razer on the map. I never owned the Boomslang, though I'm no stranger to Razer's earlier products, having reviewed peripherals like the Copperhead (mouse), Charcharias (headset), and other earlier-era gear way back in the day.





The Boomslang, however, is an iconic rodent both because it gave rise to Razer as a now-dominant player in the gaming space, and because it helped pioneer dedicated peripherals for PC gaming. Interestingly, the original Boomslang actually launched in 1999, before Razer, then a sub-brand of Karna, was re-founded by Min-Liang Tan and Robert "RazerGuy" Krakoff.









"When we designed the Razer Boomslang, we just wanted to get the unfair advantage in gaming, and that single spark helped ignite the entire multi-billion dollar gaming peripherals industry that we know today," said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. "The Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is more than a mouse. It’s a tribute to the community who made this possible and a reaffirmation of our motto that continues to guide everything we do: For Gamers. By Gamers."





Bringing the Boomslang back exactly as it was wouldn't make a whole lot of sense, given how much has changed over the past two decades. Instead, Razer has retooled the 20th Anniversary Edition model with a wireless design, a second-generation Focus Pro 45K sensor, an 8,000Hz wireless polling rate, and optical mouse switches that are rated for 100 million clicks.













Being Razer, the reborn Boomslang is also getting an RGB lighting upgrade with an underglow and nine customizable zones. There's also PU leather-wrapping on the primary buttons, which still lay flat like the original design, and eight programmable control with support for macros.





"Fans are encouraged to revisit their original Boomslang stories and prepare to share them in upcoming Razer community events for a chance to win exclusive commemorative pieces – including a special #1337 unit (a homage to ‘leet’, symbolizing elite status in gaming culture) autographed by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan," Razer says



