Ryzen 7 5800X3D Scores A Decisive Victory Over Core i9-12900KS In Early Gaming Benchmark





Peruvian hardware site XanxoGaming is readying a review of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and unlike all the other sites that are readying a review, they didn't get their chip from AMD. That means they aren't tied to any review embargos, so they've decided to go ahead and start publishing benchmarks. Most interesting among the results is what appears to be legitimately the world's first third-party gaming benchmark for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.





To their credit, XanxoGaming and CapFrameX did test the game in 1280×720 resolution, and that should help minimize the impact the differing GPUs have on the test. Indeed, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D system is actually the one with the slower GPU. You might notice that the benchmarks are putting out some hilariously high frame rates, though. That's because the testers elected to use "Low" settings for the test.





Frametime graphs like this one, from our investigation of multi-core gaming performance, help show smoothness.



Indeed, in a more realistic and more scientific test, with higher settings, a higher resolution, and the same GPU, the average FPS of these two chips would likely be much closer, and that makes for a much less bombastic headline than "Ryzen 7 5800X3D beats Core i9-12900K by 20% in gaming benchmark." The 1% low frametimes could still demonstrate a notable gulf between the processors, though.





Ultimately, this result is still just a single benchmark, which is never enough to go on. More sites will likely be posting benchmarks on or around the April 20th release date of the chip, so we'll know the whole story soon enough.

