3D V-Cache Helps Deliver Up To A 12 Percent Performance Lift For AMD EPYC Milan-X

When AMD announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D at CES 2022 , a lot of people were surprised that the company appears to only be launching a single Ryzen SKU with its staked 3D V-Cache technology. That's partially because the company had already demonstrated 3D V-Cache using a Ryzen 9 5950X, and partially because we know AMD can ship CPUs with both multiple Core-Complex Dice (CCDs) and 3D V-Cache. After all, that's what EPYC Milan-X is.

Announced back in November, EPYC Milan-X , or more formally, "AMD 3rd-Gen EPYC Processors with 3D V-Cache", slaps a 64-megabyte vertically-stacked L3 cache die on each of Milan's eight CCDs, giving the CPU 768 MB of L3 cache, totaling a whopping 804MB of cache per socket. AMD made some big performance claims when announcing these CPUs, but skeptics wondered about the clock and latency implications of all that die-stacking.





Much like with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, stacking on extra cache does seem to necessitate a small drop in CPU core clock. Article author Cheese notes that due to the virtualized nature of the testing, they can't retrieve the actual clock rate, but based on L1 cache bandwidth, Cheese speculates that Milan-X clocks about 5% slower than the non-stacked version.





Benchmark: Chips and Cheese







