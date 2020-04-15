CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, April 15, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT

Apple Launches New $399 iPhone SE With Speedy A13 Bionic SoC And Familiar Design

Apple new iphone se black camera and touch id 04152020
Just as we expected, Apple has launched its second-generation iPhone SE, and like the previous reports suggested, the smartphone is based on the existing iPhone 8 design. This is a big step up from the previous generation iPhone SE, which was based on the elderly 4-inch iPhone 5S chassis.

The new 2020 edition of the iPhone SE, however, looks identical to the iPhone 8, but brings a big upgrade in performance. Instead of an A11 Bionic SoC, Apple has put in the current top-dog A13 Bionic SoC that is used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models.

Apple new iphone se white 04152020

Since it's based on the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features hefty bezels above and below the 4.7-inch True Tone display along with Touch ID (instead of Face ID used on iPhone 11 models). There's a 7MP selfie camera, and a 12MP camera on the rear with optical image stabilization. Apple says that the rear camera features portrait mode along with support for 4K/60 video recording.

Other upgrades over its predecessor include support for Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, wireless charging and support for dual SIMs. Unlike the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is skimping on the accessories by including a 5W charger instead of the more powerful (and faster) 18W charger. This puts the iPhone SE in “second-class citizen” territory with the regular iPhone 11, which also ships with a 5W wall charger.

Apple new iphone se black white product red colors 04152020

The mix of old and new hardware results in a device that costs just $399 for the 64GB SKU. Doubling the storage to 128GB will set you back $449, while doubling it again to 256GB costs $549. At $399, the new iPhone SE seems like a pretty good bargain. However, paying $549 at the high-end for such an old design with chunky bezels might be a tougher sell -- especially given the sleek designs that we're seeing out of the Android camp (a la the new $699 OnePlus 8).

But for those looking for a cheap entry into the iPhone family with top-notch performance and many years of iOS support from Apple, it’s hard to go wrong with the new iPhone SE.



Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone se, iphone 8, a13 bionic
Via:  Apple
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms