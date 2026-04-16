Massive 3D Universe Map Charts 47 Million Galaxies Across Cosmic Time





DESI (Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument) has, in just five years, completed the largest and most comprehensive 3D map of the universe ever constructed, cataloging over 47 million galaxies and quasars plus 20 million nearby stars. This massive dataset, captured by an array of 5,000 robotic fiber-optic positioners atop the Mayall Telescope in Arizona, also provides scientists with a deeper look at the nature of dark energy and how it might drive the expansion of the universe





Because light takes billions of years to reach Earth from distant galaxies, the high-res survey gives astronomers a deep-time perspective that can be useful for measuring baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), which are faint ripples in the distribution of matter that originated in the first moments after the Big Bang. By measuring how the size of these ripples has changed over time, scientists can calculate the expansion rate of the universe at different epochs.





A thin slice of the map produced by DESI's five-year survey shows galaxies and quasars above and below the plane of the Milky Way. (Credit: Claire Lamman/DESI)



The new data confirms that the universe’s expansion is accelerating, a phenomenon attributed to the mysterious dark energy, which makes up nearly 70% of everything in existence. However, the DESI results hint that dark energy might not be a constant force, as Albert Einstein once proposed, but rather, the density of dark energy may fluctuate over time, a discovery that could force a revision of the Standard Model of Cosmology.





Star trails over the Mayall Telescope that houses DESI. (Credit: Luke Tyas/Berkeley Lab)

