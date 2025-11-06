Dark Energy Debate Reignites As Study Finds Universe's Expansion Is Actually Slowing
Aaron Leong
Thursday, November 06, 2025, 11:28 AM EDT
For nearly three decades, the scientific community has believed that dark energy (comprising roughly 70% of the universe) acts as a kind of anti-gravity force pushing galaxies apart at an ever-increasing rate, a discovery that earned the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics. However, a new study is implying that the universe may actually be slowing down and that the culmination of the decrease in dark energy could spell a reverse big bang.
Researchers from Yonsei University in South Korea, whose work was published today in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, analyzed data from 300 host galaxies and found a critical, previously overlooked bias. They concluded that the inherent brightness of Type Ia supernovae, long considered "standard candles" of uniform luminosity, is actually dependent on the age of their progenitor stars. Supernovae from younger stellar populations appear systematically fainter than those from older populations, even after standard corrections. This difference, confirmed with an extremely high confidence level (99.999% no less), strongly suggests that the observed dimming of distant supernovae—commonly interpreted as acceleration/expansion—was partially an astrophysical effect, not purely a cosmological one.
When the team corrected for this age-related bias, the supernovae data no longer aligned with the standard cosmological model, known as Lambda-CDM, which assumes dark energy is a constant force. Instead, the corrected data showed a much closer fit with an alternative model supported by independent observations, such as those from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument project and analyses of Baryonic Acoustic Oscillations and the Cosmic Microwave Background. This emerging consensus indicates that the influence of dark energy may be weakening or evolving significantly over time.
Most interestingly, the corrected analysis states that the universe has already passed its point of maximum acceleration and has entered a phase of decelerated expansion at the present epoch. If confirmed, this marks a profound shift in our understanding of the cosmos. Instead of the "Big Freeze" theory, weakening dark energy could eventually lose its battle against gravity, possibly contracting the universe toward a catastrophic "Big Crunch," an anti-Big Bang.