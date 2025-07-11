CATEGORIES
home News

Big Bang's Eerie Echoes Suggest Earth Is Trapped In A Massive Cosmic Void

by Aaron LeongFriday, July 11, 2025, 10:15 AM EDT
hero bigbang
New research presented at the Royal Astronomical Society's National Astronomy Meeting (NAM) in Durham suggests a revolutionary possibility: Earth and the entire Milky Way galaxy might be nestled within an immense, low-density region of space—a cosmic void, if you will. This intriguing theory, essentially bolstered by sound waves from the Big Bang, potentially offers a resolution to one of modern cosmology's most perplexing enigmas: the Hubble tension.

universe void1
The Milky Way could be drifting in a relatively empty bubble of space. (Credit: Haslbauer and Lukic/RAS)


The Hubble tension refers to a significant discrepancy in the measured expansion rate of the universe. Observations of the early, distant universe, particularly from the cosmic microwave background, predict a slower expansion rate (around 67 kilometers per second per megaparsec) than measurements of the nearby, more recent universe (approximately 73 kilometers per second per megaparsec). This persistent disagreement has left cosmologists searching for answers, as it challenges the standard Lambda Cold Dark Matter cosmological model, which assumes a relatively uniform distribution of matter throughout the universe.

baos void1
Baryon acoustic oscillations (Credit: Gabriela Secara/Perimeter Institute)

Enter the cosmic void hypothesis. Dr. Indranil Banik of the University of Portsmouth is a leading proponent of the idea, suggesting that if our galaxy is situated near the center of a vast, local void, it could naturally explain the observed faster local expansion rate. In such a scenario, matter outside the void, being denser, would gravitationally pull matter from within the void towards its exterior. This exodus of matter would cause the void to become increasingly empty, leading to objects within it appearing to recede from us at a faster pace, thus creating the illusion of a more rapid local expansion. For this theory to hold any water, our planet would need to be near the heart of a void roughly a billion light-years in radius, with a density approximately 20% below the cosmic average.

Crucially, the latest research leverages baryon acoustic oscillations (BAOs), a.k.a. the "sound of the Big Bang," to support the void model. BAOs are essentially fossilized sound waves from the early universe, imprinted as vast, spherical arrangements of cosmic structures. As the early universe cooled, these pressure waves propagated through its quark-gluon plasma, creating slight density variations that eventually seeded the large-scale structure of the cosmos we observe today. By re-examining over two decades of BAO observations, Dr. Banik and his team found distortions in the BAO data that are remarkably consistent with the presence of a local cosmic void. Their analysis indicates that a void model is significantly more probable than a void-free universe.

Undoubtedly Banik's report conflicts with the long-held LCDM model's assumption of an evenly distributed universe. Yet, the new evidence from BAOs lends significant weight to the Hubble Bubble concept.
Tags:  big bang, astronomy
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment