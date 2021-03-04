2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 6700 XT Revealed, Intel SSD 670p Review And More
In our latest episode of HotHardware’s 2.5 Geeks, we discuss the just-announced AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and how it will impact PC gamers and the GPU market when it goes on sale in a couple of weeks, we’ll talk about a new family of SSDs from Intel with some interesting performance characteristics that target mainstream users, and run down some of the hottest topics from the news in the last week...
Show Notes:
02:14 - Biden’s $37B Chip Stimulus Executive Order Could Help GPU And Console Shortages
09:04 - Intel DG2 Desktop Gaming GPU Rumored Specs Include Up To 512 EUs And 16GB VRAM
13:16 - Yes, You Can Run NVIDIA CUDA On Intel GPUs And Libraries For It Have Hit Github
15:28 - Gorgeous New Halo Infinite Screen Shots Show The Game's Long Delay May Be Worth It
20:00 - AMD EPYC 7004 Genoa Zen 4 CPU Allegedly Sports 12-Channel DDR5, Massive LGA-6096 Socket
24:30 - Slightly Creepy Deep Nostalgia Tool Reanimates Photos Of The Dead With Deepfake Tech
30:20 - Intel SSD 670p Review: Snappy, Budget-Friendly NVMe Storage
42:38 - AMD Reveals Radeon RX 6700 XT, A 1440p Gaming Powerhouse