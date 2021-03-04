CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, March 04, 2021, 04:46 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Radeon RX 6700 XT Revealed, Intel SSD 670p Review And More

radeon rx 6700xt podcast hero
In our latest episode of HotHardware’s 2.5 Geeks, we discuss the just-announced AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and how it will impact PC gamers and the GPU market when it goes on sale in a couple of weeks, we’ll talk about a new family of SSDs from Intel with some interesting performance characteristics that target mainstream users, and run down some of the hottest topics from the news in the last week...


Show Notes:
02:14 - Biden’s $37B Chip Stimulus Executive Order Could Help GPU And Console Shortages
09:04 - Intel DG2 Desktop Gaming GPU Rumored Specs Include Up To 512 EUs And 16GB VRAM
13:16 - Yes, You Can Run NVIDIA CUDA On Intel GPUs And Libraries For It Have Hit Github
15:28 - Gorgeous New Halo Infinite Screen Shots Show The Game's Long Delay May Be Worth It
20:00 - AMD EPYC 7004 Genoa Zen 4 CPU Allegedly Sports 12-Channel DDR5, Massive LGA-6096 Socket
24:30 - Slightly Creepy Deep Nostalgia Tool Reanimates Photos Of The Dead With Deepfake Tech
30:20 - Intel SSD 670p Review: Snappy, Budget-Friendly NVMe Storage
42:38 - AMD Reveals Radeon RX 6700 XT, A 1440p Gaming Powerhouse

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms