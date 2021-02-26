CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyFriday, February 26, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT

Intel DG2 Desktop Gaming GPU Rumored Specs Include Up To 512 EUs And 16GB VRAM

Intel Graphics Card
At some point, Intel is going to throw its hat into the discrete gaming graphics card ring with products based on its next-gen Xe-HPG GPU. Exactly when and what specific products will be offered are questions that will be answered in time, no matter how impatient we are to learn more. As we wait, a new leak suggests Intel could be prepping at least half a dozen Xe-HPG solutions.

Up to this point, Intel has teased us with a spattering of details about its discrete GPU efforts, especially as they relate to gaming. For example, we know its Xe-HPG solution will feature dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing, a feature both AMD and NVIDIA have embraced. Likewise, Intel has said to expect amenities like game sharpening and variable rate shading.

Finer details have not yet been shared, though Intel's Raja Koduri did recently share a screenshot teasing an Xe-HPG GPU running the new 3DMark Mesh Shader test (which at the time, had not yet been added to 3DMark, but is now available). Other than specifying what the screenshot represented, Koduri was mum on revealing details.

That brings us to the latest leak. Twitter user @OneRaichu tweet out a cryptic message, which was quickly unscrambled and decoded, and shared out by prominent leaker @harukaze5719. Have a look...

Intel Xe-XPG Specifications

If the leaked information is accurate (and who really knows), Intel's upcoming DG2 solution will span six different configurations, ranging from 96 execution units (EUs) and 768 streaming processors (SPs), on up to 512 EUs and 4,092 SPs.

In other words, this suggests Intel is planning a fleshed out series of DG2 cards. This is rather exciting, especially when looking at the memory configuration. At this early stage, there is really no way of reliably comparing how 512 EUs will compare to AMD's Radeon RX 6800 series and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series. However, having up to 16GB of video memory hints that Intel is shooting for the high-end.

Perhaps the flagship model with a 256-bit bus and 16GB of RAM will compete with the Radeon RX 6800 XT or GeForce RTX 3080. That would be a solid introduction from Intel, given these are going to be its first-gen efforts in the discrete gaming GPU space.

You might be thinking that's crazy, because even if we can't accurately compare specs from an unreleased product to that of existing GPUs, the SP counts look low, versus the competition. But it's all about the architecture.

"In each EU, the primary computation units are a pair of SIMD floating-point units (ALUs). Although called ALUs, they support both floating-point and integer computation. These units can execute up to four 32-bit floating-point (or integer) operations, or up to eight 16-bit floating-point operations. Effectively, each EU can execute 16 FP32 floating point operations per clock," Intel explains.

Depending on the clockspeed the top-end part is able to reach, and other factors, performance could conceivably end up in line with some of AMD's and NVIDIA's faster offerings. But hey, that's a discussion for another day.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), xe-hpg, dg2

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms