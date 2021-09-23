2.5 Geeks: New Microsoft Surface Devices - What's HOT And What's NOT?
During our latest 2.5 Geeks stream, we feature a quick breakdown analysis of Microsoft's newest Surface products, including the Surface Pro 8 2-in-1 convertible, Surface Duo 2 foldable Android device, the Surface Laptop Studio and more. Are they all that and a bag of DRAM? Do they check the right feature boxes? Let's discuss…
Show Notes:
04:52 - Microsoft Surface Product Recap
05:26 - Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Discussion
13:05 - What The Heck Is the Surface Pro 7+?
13:36 - The All-New Surface Laptop Studio
20:33 - Are The 120Hz Displays Just A Gimmick?
23:55 - The Surface Duo 2 Foldable Android Device
33:29 - Microsoft Surface Pro 3 Quick-Take
35:33 - Updated Surface Pro X Wi-Fi Only Model
39:42 - Discussing The New Surface Accessories
45:52 - Leaked Alder Lake Core i9-12900K Cinebench Score
47:40 - Ben Asks What's Up With Increasing GPU Prices?
50:24 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Super Rumors
52:21 - Are DRAM Prices About To Fall?
53:34 - Reminiscing About Old Hardware, Taking Some Questions